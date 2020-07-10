As students prepare to resume on-campus classes, some are worried what mental health resources Purdue plans to provide to stressed Boilermakers.
Student concerns around mental health were expressed in a Purdue Student Government survey sent to all undergraduate students last month. The survey, addressing students’ reactions to COVID-19 and the reopening of campus in the fall, received more than 1,300 responses.
“I’m concerned about the mental health and emotional states of many undergraduate (and graduate) students on campus next fall,” one anonymous response reads. “College can be a difficult transitionary time as it is, and while the lack of breaks and social distancing measures are certainly good steps to keep everyone safe, it will likely create a more isolating atmosphere.
“I’m curious if the University will be focusing on how to maintain an emotionally healthy campus as well as a physically healthy one,” the student continued. The respondent offered possible examples of how Purdue could cater to affected students, such as by increasing Counseling and Psychological Services staff or giving mental health training to professors, equipping them to shoulder some of the “inevitable rise in demand” for student help.
CAPS, located in the Purdue University Student Health center on campus, allows affected students to schedule assessments to identify the issues they are facing and advises them how best to seek help.
The center also offers short-term individual therapy sessions, group therapy and psychological testing for students. While individual sessions at CAPS are meant to provide therapy to students for a “limited time,” according to the website, it can also refer students who require more long-term solutions to professionals in the Greater Lafayette area.
“I think Purdue needs to do much more for people struggling with mental/emotional health right now,” another student wrote. “A few friends of mine were struggling with mental health even last year and said that the resources at Purdue were not very good and it was difficult to find help. One of my friends almost transferred because of this.”
The CAPS website added a “COVID-19 Resources” tab in response to classes being moved online last spring. The page contains online resources, readings, videos and apps to aid students struggling both on campus and remotely.
The Exponent has contacted CAPS administration several times but had not received more information as of Wednesday.
“If students are quarantined,” another student asked anonymously, “how will their mental, social and physical health be taken care of when they cannot leave their rooms or return to campus for class?”