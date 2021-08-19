A Purdue veterinary professor came under fire last night after a Facebook comment from a joint account with his wife said they wanted to “freeze” and “sedate” certain breeds of dogs.
Either Dr. Jan Hawkins, a Purdue professor of veterinary clinical science, or his wife, Dr. Susan Stuart, an employee of Horizon Veterinary Services in Delphi and Noah's Ark Animal Clinic in Kokomo, apparently used their account to comment under a post regarding German Shepards, Dutch Shepherds, Belgian Malinois and other dogs. The comment expressed an apparent hatred for those breeds.
“HATE(d) these dogs,” the comment reads. “And the owners that think they’re cute. And the owners that think because you went to vet school ‘you’re trained to be able to trim these nails.’ ‘That’s your job.’
“The owners are often so (wrong) about breeding those damned awful terrible nasty dogs. These dogs fill up the freezers at shelters. I’m all about sedating these dogs every single time they show their nasty faces. Sometimes it’s a forever sedation. Sorry but not.”
It is unclear which of the two actually posted the comment, and it has since been deleted.
The Exponent reached out to Hawkins via email, and has not yet received a response.
Emily Sandlin, a student at Valparaiso University Graduate School, posted a screenshot the comment on her Facebook page around 7 p.m. Wednesday. There it gained over 168 comments and 300 shares as of 1:44 p.m. today.
“How would you feel to owe large breed dogs and read they belong in a freezer and/or sedated forever?” Sandlin said her own post.
Willie Reed, dean of the School of Veterinary Medicine, denied in an email to the Exponent that the post came from Hawkins.
“We looked into this situation and confirmed that no such post was made by anyone on our faculty or staff,” Reed said. “The comments in the post do not in any way reflect the views and values of our college and our Purdue University Veterinary Hospital.”
Horizon Veterinary Services posted on its Facebook page that while all of its staff is free to speak their minds on Facebook, posts and comments speaking negatively about veterinary practice are cause for concern.
“We are aware that some unsavory things were shared by an employee and that is being addressed internally,” the post said.
A representative from Horizon told the Exponent that the organization had not yet made contact with Stuart and will not make further public comments. The business later posted on its Facebook page that the "relief" veterinarian no longer works there.
Stuart’s information can no longer be found on Horizon’s website.
Noah's Ark Animal Clinic declined to comment on the situation, and said it was being dealt with by their management and owner. Stuart's information is still found on its website.
The Facebook page has since been deleted.