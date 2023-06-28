A nearly 1,000-bed housing project for students at the intersection of 3rd Street and McCormick Road was among the highlights of Purdue President Mung Chiang’s letter this week celebrating the end of the fiscal year.
The project, approved at the April board of trustees meeting, will hold 401 units and will begin construction this summer, according to a Purdue news release. Housing is projected to be available for students in fall 2025.
During that meeting, staff also confirmed a study for developing a new study housing facility adjacent to Hillenbrand Residence Hall, the release said.
In his letter, addressed to students, faculty and staff, Chiang pointed to the formation of the Action Council on Student Housing and Wellbeing in January as a driving factor for the project.
Purdue enrollment has increased 31% since 2013, and by the completion of this project, on-campus beds will have increased 35%, according to the release.
Among other things, the action council has also added resources to Purdue’s Counseling and Psychological Services, Chiang said in the letter.
“We increased salaries, added specialty areas — including eating disorder support and nutrition counseling through RecWell — and are contracting with an online provider for additional therapy options,” Purdue spokesman Tim Doty said.
Chiang’s letter also listed the largest faculty hiring season among accomplishments during the last fiscal year.
The College of Liberal Arts saw the most faculty hired, he noted. The college originally searched for 48 faculty members, a combination of tenure track and clinical positions.
“While some offers are still in negotiation, 32 exceptional scholars have accepted the offer to join the Purdue faculty,” Doty said. “Details on CLA’s new faculty and their areas of research and educational expertise will be announced near the beginning of the semester.”
Chiang noted other campus accomplishments such as 23 physical facility projects totaling $1.3 billion and "Bravo+" awards.
“Bravo is an after-the-fact discretionary award program that lets employees know that someone has noticed their noteworthy contribution,” the Bravo award website said. “At the same time, it reinforces the values and behaviors that are important to the university.”
The award is a monetary gift with a maximum of $2,000 awarded to a nominated faculty member who has worked at Purdue for at least three months. Exceptions for the three-month rule include executive officers, student employees and graduate staff.
The Bravo awards for this fiscal year will be announced later this week.
Chiang also reported the conclusion of the IUPUI split earlier this month, the formation of a physical AI institute on campus, and the record number of student applications this year at 72,500.