The crowd was antsy, some who were underdressed for the 40 degree weather jumped in the air to try to warm up.
In a flash, the smell of oil and burning rubber filled the afternoon air, which felt more like a cold November morning than an April afternoon.
As a line of karts behind a baby blue safety-car made its way around the spiral to begin the 66th Purdue Grand Prix, the crowd cheered as the three lead karts went side-by-side into the first corner.
On pole was Jacob Peddycord, one-time winner of the grand prix in his rookie season, and runner-up behind Alexander Kardashian’s dominant drive in 2022.
Beside him was Sam Griffin, racing for an Indiana University-Purdue University Indianapolis team in his debut.
And rounding out the three was Michael Cruz, in his last year of racing at Purdue and seeking to go down in history.
The three cars crossed the line, Griffin going side-by-side with Peddycord, edging out his rival as he tried his best to defend.
But as both cars turned into Turn 1, there were screeches, sparks flew overhead, and the two frontrunners collided.
After the race, Peddycord said the driver attempting to overtake him “pushed him” which began the pile-up, but photographs taken leave an unclear picture.
“There's nothing I can do when people are slamming back at me,” he said. “I'm trying to avoid an accident and they're not.”
Regardless of who began the incident, by the end of Turn 1, two cars were in the barrier and more were on the grass. Some, like Griffin, managed to rejoin the race, while others were beached before the race truly began.
Cruz took advantage of the incident and propelled himself to a dominant victory, 27 seconds up on closest challenger Peddycord, who ran a solid recovery drive hampered by damage taken to his car in Turn 1.
The 66th Purdue Grand Prix took place on a wet and cold Saturday afternoon. Whereas last year, the race saw hot sunny weather and large crowds piling into the fences, this year saw a near-cancellation after a mix of hail, snow and rain ended one of the sprint races early.
Geoffry De Witt, a driver for Cary Racing’s first team, said the race was all about endurance. With 160 laps spanning over an hour of driving, the 34 drivers need to be hyper-focused and patient.
“My goal is just to stay in the race,” De Witt said. “I’m going to kind of chill out for the first couple of laps and watch everybody else crash and just pass them.”
De Witt went on to do just that during the race, going from 31st on the grid to 10th in his debut showing.
Jonah Hanrahan with Woloshin Autosport was another to benefit from the Lap 1 crash, managing to keep up and challenge Cruz for the lead of the race for several laps.
But an endurance race it was, and a mistake on Turn 2 forced the driver wide and into the barrier, ending his chances to win by Lap 20 and allowing Cruz to pull even further away from his challengers.
“I just kept going at it, staying clean and not forcing anything I know can get me into trouble,” he said after the race.
Lapped traffic proved to be a challenge with the top three fighting it out alongside some of the backmarkers of the field.
Peddycord, who took the lead around Lap 70 after an early pit stop from Cruz, had the challenge of making his way through the crowded track while Cruz chased him down from behind.
At one point, a Peddycord-led train of karts had formed leading to tight racing in the track’s five turns.
Cruz, now refueled and pushing to catch his junior rival, achieved an impressive double-overtake over second place challenger Griffin, and a lapped car Griffin was attempting to pass.
Ultimately though, a side-by-side showdown between Peddycord and Cruz was avoided after Peddycord had to make his mandatory pit stop, placing him almost a lap down to his rival.
Peddycord said the damage he sustained in Turn 1 heavily affected the speed of his vehicle. The car clearly lacked the pace it needed to catch Cruz, ultimately finishing almost 30 seconds behind.
Conditions made it difficult for some of the drivers to keep their cars stable. Even front-runners like Peddycord and Cruz seemed to struggle while cornering, often going wide to a screech of burning rubber and flashes of sparks.
“Yeah we struggled at the beginning, (especially) trying to get some heat in the tires and stuff,” Cruz said. “It's an endurance race, so we just kind of had to survive to the end.”
While it was a disappointing second for Peddycord again this year, his performance was nothing to scoff at.
The junior dropped down to fourth after the initial contact and had to fight his way back up to the front with a reportedly damaged vehicle.
“The damage I had left me to have no top speed,” Peddycord said after the race. “I knew I had to make more moves and take more risks.”
The one-time-winner was red-faced after the race, saying little and spending most of his time staring at his kart. When asked to interview, he refused at first but later said he owed it to his team to give an interview.
“It's tough,” he said, eyes reddened. “My team really deserves a win, they put in so much work. Our sponsors deserve the win.”
His car visually struggled to pass some of his lapped rivals and was at times out-paced by his Turn 1 rival, Griffin, who had an even stronger comeback.
Griffin fell to 10th after Turn 1 and eventually challenged Peddycord for second near the halfway point of the race.
His ultimate pace, though, waned after briefly challenging Peddycord, and he only narrowly avoided being lapped by Cruz.
After his brief chase, Cruz drove a dominant drive with only his two podium-mates able to keep him from lapping them. Further down, rivals finished nearly 10 laps down from Cruz, with most who finished the race finishing eight to 12 laps down from him.
“This kart has been in development since last year's grand prix, and it's gotten better every week and every month,” Leighton Moorlach, crew chief for Cruz Control Racing said. “The more data and tests we do, the better we can refine that setup.”
When he finally crossed the checkered flag, Cruz seemed at ease the entire time.
“It feels great to win,” he said. “Last year we weren't able to finish the race, so we wanted to come back in our last race and win it, and it was really good.”