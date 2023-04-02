Though this year’s candidates for president of Purdue Student Government, Shye Robinson and Michael Brown, have filed several grievances against each other, it's a far cry from last year’s election, which saw multiple different grievances filed between multiple different candidates.
“This year it isn’t personal at all, it’s just making sure that all of the rules of the election are being upheld,” said Sydney Terrell, a junior in the College of Education and Brown’s running mate.
Filed grievances included violation of rules surrounding the use of campaign Instagram accounts and restrictions of properly hosting a campaign event.
Filing a grievance is a process by which one presidential ticket brings a complaint about another to PSG’s election committee, stating the other ticket has violated an election rule.
Grievances can either be major or minor, with a major grievance resulting in the loss of a percentage of votes for the accused ticket determined by the election committee, and a minor grievance staying as a mark on a candidate’s record.
“‘Grievance’ is kind of a scary word that just means a campaign is not adhering to the election’s guidelines in some respect,” Robinson said in a statement to The Exponent Sunday.
Brown, a junior in the College of Engineering, filed the first minor grievance against Robinson March 23, saying Robinson and her running mate Andrew Askounis, the current PSG press secretary, had violated election rules by following individual students with their campaign’s Instagram account, a practice Brown said is banned in PSG elections for fear of using the prospect of a follow to sway voters in a candidate’s favor.
“They got up to around 89 students that they were following before we noticed it,” Brown said. “If they are allowed to do this, we should be allowed to do this.”
Following the filing of the grievance, Robinson filed a grievance against Brown on the same day, telling the election committee that Brown and Terrell had violated the same rule by following student organizations with their campaign account.
Terrell said she believes there is a “100% correlation” between the timing of Robinson’s grievance and the grievance, citing the same alleged rule violation.
According to Terrell, Robinson’s grievance was found to be unfounded and struck down by the election committee, while their grievance against Robinson was upheld.
On March 28, Brown filed another grievance against Robinson, saying the ticket had failed to properly file an Activity Planning Form, a document which must be filled out stating a campaign’s intent to host an event to promote their ticket.
Failure to file an APF form, Brown said, means the Student Activities and Organizations Office would be unable to verify where funding for the event came from and what happened.
“At the end of the day, both campaigns want to see the campus be made better, and we each believe that we are able to do that through the (presidency),” he said. “It’s important to keep each other accountable. I want to trust people, but at the end of the day, sometimes there are loopholes that people may use.”
Brown said he doesn’t believe his or Robinson’s campaign were purposefully searching for ways to violate the rules, but in the midst of campaigning some mistakes can accidentally slip through the cracks.
“I won’t comment on why we felt it was necessary to file (a grievance against Brown),” Robinson said, “but both (our’s and Brown’s) campaigns are being diligent in communicating with the elections committee about what they are doing to ensure they are within the rules.”