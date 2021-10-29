Face masks will be optional for anyone "actively exercising" in all Purdue Recreation and Wellness facilities, namely, the Cordova Recreational Sports Center, beginning Monday.
Purdue updated the policy in a Friday afternoon press release on the Protect Purdue website.
Face masks are still required during all other activities within Recreation & Wellness facilities: when entering and exiting, spectating at intramurals, attending other types of events and while in locker rooms, the release said.
“This is another important step in the direction of normalcy made possible by the community’s commitment to protect Purdue,” Protect Purdue Chief Medical Officer Esteban Ramirez said. “Through relaxing the face mask requirement when actively exercising in our indoor facilities, we are continuing to evaluate all COVID-19 protocols to constantly strike an appropriate balance between safety and inconveniences for the Purdue community. We will continue to evaluate all current safety protocols in light of scientific evidence.”
Masks are still required inside all campus buildings, regardless of vaccination status, the release said.
More than 87%, of the Purdue community is fully vaccinated, ranking among the top 2% most-vaccinated areas in Indiana. An on-campus vaccine clinic also is open at the Co-Rec from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday-Friday. Pfizer booster shots are also available to members of the Purdue University community to those who are eligible.