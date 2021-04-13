The state health department told every vaccination site in Indiana to pause its usage of the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine Tuesday morning following reports of extremely rare blood clotting experienced by patients.
Six of the more than 6.8 million people in the U.S. who received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine experienced "rare and severe" blood clots, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. All six cases were in women between the ages of 18 and 48, and symptoms occurred 1-2 weeks after they received their shot.
A federal advisory committee will meet Wednesday to decide how to proceed with the vaccine, said Dr. Lindsey Weaver, Indiana's chief medical officer, during a news conference Tuesday morning. In the meantime, the state has notified all of its vaccine providers that it will pause usage of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine "until further notice."
"People who have received the J&J vaccine who develop severe headache, abdominal pain, leg pain, or shortness of breath within three weeks after vaccination should contact their health care provider," the CDC said in a statement.
In Tippecanoe County, officials hosted a drive-thru vaccination clinic in Lafayette on Saturday where only the Johnson & Johnson vaccine was administered, according to previous Exponent reporting.
More than 500 people received doses that day, the Tippecanoe County Health Department said on Facebook.
About 2,500 people in the county have received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, according to today's update of the Indiana State Department of Health's COVID-19 dashboard. Nearly 130,000 Hoosiers statewide have received the single-dose immunization.
The county health department in mid-March administered doses of the single-shot vaccine to people who are homeless. Health officials had planned to expand the county's limited supply of Johnson & Johnson to "homebound individuals, community corrections and the county jail as our vaccine supply increases," said Dr. Jeremy Adler, Tippecanoe County's health officer, in March.
Purdue administers the Pfizer vaccine at its clinic in the Cordova Recreational Sports Center.
Noting that cases have been rising in Indiana, Weaver encouraged Hoosiers to appreciate the rarity of the blood clots and proceed with other vaccinations that have earned emergency approval by the Food and Drug Administration.
"I think something very important to remember here is we really need people to get vaccinated, whichever vaccine that they have available to them," she said. "Please go ahead and get vaccinated."
Weaver was speaking from the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, a mass vaccination site that was set to serve Johnson & Johnson's one-shot vaccine on Tuesday. The state redirected doses of Moderna's two-dose vaccine to the track and will instead give the vast majority of Hoosiers who scheduled appointments a first dose, Weaver said.