Most people don’t think about how often their trash gets picked up. But the city of West Lafayette certainly does.
A new company, Brightview Landscapes LLC, will now pick up trash on the weekends, according to the board of works meeting on Jan. 11.
“Brightview Landscapes, LLC will be responsible for the collection of trash and recycling from public receptacles within the Chauncey Village area each weekend,” the agreement reads.
Ben Anderson, West Lafayette Street and Sanitation’s street commissioner, said the company picks up trash from 143 locations on the East and West side of campus Monday through Friday.
“We don’t work on the weekends,” Anderson said.
The new contract states Brightview Landscapes will collect trash and recycling for an amount “not-to-exceed $17,675” for the current calendar year.
The Lafayette branch of Brightview Landscapes did not respond to multiple calls for comments.
Haley Miller, a senior in the College of Liberal Arts, lives on Wood Street in an apartment that has two trash bins outside for its 16 units.
“Neither of (the bins) are too full, but there is one bin that is constantly getting tipped over,” she said. “Whenever it gets flipped, it makes a really loud bang and you can usually hear it from inside the building.”
“We have even gotten a few emails from the leasing company asking to leave them tips on who might be doing it.”
Abhilash Chandra, a junior in the College of Engineering, said he thought the trash was taken out of his apartment once a week, but he couldn’t be certain.
“The bins have always been empty when I’ve gone,” he said.