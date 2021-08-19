When Purdue updated its mask protocols by mandating masks to be worn in all indoor spaces, regardless of an individual’s vaccination status, it put an end to a what was supposed to be a maskless summer.
Despite being fully vaccinated, though, many students don’t mind going back to wearing masks.
“I feel like it’s probably for the best given that the vaccine isn’t mandated,” Catherine Gervais, a senior in the College of Science said.
Some incoming freshman agreed.
“It’s a little bit of an inconvenience, but I can understand why it’s the case,” said Nick Taha, a freshman in first year engineering. “I’m just hoping everything will go slow during the year, but we’ll see what happens.”
The argument on whether the vaccine should be mandated or not seems to be split evenly.
Taha said he doesn’t believe the vaccine should be mandated because of the high vaccination rates.
“Most people have vaccines here anyway, so you don’t necessarily have to mandate it because a very high percentage of people are already vaccinated,” he said.
Ilakkiya Venkatachalam, a senior in the College of Science, said she wishes Purdue would mandate the vaccine, just so that the restrictions between everybody were the same rather than having separate set rules between unvaccinated and vaccinated people.
“Right now I don’t know what restrictions they’re going to put on vaccinated people compared to unvaccinated people,” she said. “If everyone on campus was vaccinated and we were doing everything that we’re doing now with relaxed policies, I would be fine with it.
“But since I don’t know what level of difference unvaccinated students are gonna have to experience, I don’t completely feel safe yet. Right now it’s very much an honor system, but that’s not going to be sufficient to prevent the spread.”
Though Taha has concerns about the upcoming year with the virus and its variants, he says an outbreak is inevitable whether or not there’s mandatory vaccinations or restrictions.
“I feel like it’s expected that an outbreak may happen either with masks or no masks because of the density (of campus),” Taha said. “So I think chances are, some people are gonna get it and it’s probably gonna spread.”
Updated vaccination numbers
Purdue announced Tuesday that 40,476, or 76% of all West Lafayette students, faculty and staff have submitted proof of vaccination, with some areas showing higher percentages.
Of students living in University Residences this fall, 84% have submitted valid proof of full vaccination to date, as have 86% of faculty, according to a Tuesday morning press release.
"Fully vaccinated individuals who have not yet submitted their documentation, as well as partially vaccinated individuals in process are not included in the campus vaccination rate," the release said."Vaccination against COVID-19 is a key component of the university’s Protect Purdue efforts to combat the spread of the virus on campus this fall.”
Those who do not submit valid proof of vaccination will be required to take part in routine surveillance testing, which will begin Monday, the first day of classes, and will be as frequent as weekly for many, per the release.
"Coupled with pre-arrival testing for those moving into University Residences and Fraternity/Sorority/Co-Operative Living spaces, routine surveillance testing of the unvaccinated, the use of face masks in all indoor spaces by all, and ensuring all Boilermakers have a personal plan to quarantine or isolate, if necessary, particularly the unvaccinated," the release said.
With one week before classes begin, Purdue released a breakdown of its vaccine data:
- 75% of all students have submitted valid proof of full vaccination, more than double the current vaccination rate of those ages 16-19 (35.9%), 20-24 (36.4%) and 25-29 (33.2%) in the state of Indiana, as reported by Indiana Department of Health.
- 84% of students living in university residences have submitted valid proof of full vaccination.
- 76% of students in Fraternity, Sorority, and Co-operative Life have submitted valid proof of full vaccination.
- 86% of faculty members have submitted valid proof of full vaccination.
- Purdue Athletics reports that more than 85% of its student-athletes and staff are fully vaccinated.
"We want our rate of validated vaccinations to increase to 80% to 90% overall and those rates are in our sights," Eric Barker, dean of the College of Pharmacy, said in the release. "We are seeing more individuals submitting their documentation each day and our on-site clinic continues to vaccinate students as they arrive on campus, as well as faculty and staff."