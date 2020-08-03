The Purdue Farmers Market has been canceled for 2020, following Protect Purdue event guidelines, according to a press release posted today.
“We will miss having the Farmers Market on campus this year, but the health of our community comes first,” said Michael Gulich, director of campus planning and sustainability and University architect, in the release. “We are looking forward to the time when the market can return to campus.”
Traditionally the farmers market takes place on Memorial Mall every Thursday, from May through October. The local market is organized by Purdue Campus Planning and Sustainability along with Greater Lafayette Commerce, per the release.
Purdue's Farmers Market is one of three Greater Lafayette markets. The West Lafayette Farmers Market and Lafayette Farmers Market are still operating, albeit with health and safety guidelines in place.