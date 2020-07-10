Although the University has canceled all conferences and convocations on campus this fall, it will still offer new students the week of orientation known as Boiler Gold Rush.
Director of Orientation Programs Craig Johnson said BGR and BGR International will be held both in person and online.
“The plan to include online students in BGR and BGRi will be a mixed approach using multiple platforms to be delivered using synchronous and asynchronous methods,” Johnson said in an email.
Both BGR and BGRi activities will be Aug. 18 to 22.
Johnson said in a virtual town hall last month that BGRi was pushed back to the same week as BGR. The delay was to make time for additional COVID-19-related training required for all team leaders and team supervisors this year.
The specifics on the COVID-19 training are “still in development,” he added in the email. “We will move forward with guidance as set (forth) by university leadership and the Protect Purdue Plan.”
BGR staff traditionally assists new students with moving into their dormitories the weekend before BGR, Johnson said. But this year, TLs and TSs will not be required to do so.
All staff members have been sent a survey that included whether they feel safe in helping new students move into their dorms. Johnson said the survey didn’t close until Wednesday, so the official number of BGR staff members who will help is not yet available. Johnson said to expect information in the coming weeks.
As for new students’ responsibilities, Johnson said BGR encourages all students who have been traveling to self-isolate and monitor their health for the 14 days before BGR activities begin, in accordance with the Centers for Disease Control guidelines.
All students participating in BGR “will be required to be tested for COVID-19 and have negative test results on file with the PPHC prior to participating,” according to a press release posted to the Protect Purdue website. This was also confirmed by Johnson via email.
Students will also be given the Protect Purdue wellness kit and required to take the pledge before taking part in any BGR activities.
The deadline to sign up and pay for either the traditional or the virtual form of BGR or BGRi is July 31.
The cost for traditional BGR and BGRi is $320, and virtual BGR and BGRi is free, Johnson said in the town hall.
In this unprecedented time, Johnson said all BGR-related information and plans are subject to change, though he wants new students to know that, regardless of what happens, BGR will still be a “fun” way to get to know Purdue.