Since 2007, the nonprofit Solar United Neighbors has helped bring solar energy to underserved areas. Evolving from a regional movement in the Mt. Pleasant neighborhood of Washington, D.C., to a national movement, the organization has brought solar energy to over 8,000 homes across the country by 2022.
Now, SUN has set up shop in Tippecanoe County, with the support of the Lafayette and West Lafayette city governments.
At a public meeting on Wednesday, the group announced the formation of a new cooperative in the county, which SUN’s regional representative, Dan Robinson, said is the main method by which the organization helps home and business owners buy solar panels.
Robinson said once SUN establishes a co-op in a community, local residents can join for free on SUN’s website. Then, as the member count of the co-op grows, SUN uses the combined buying power of all members to leverage local energy companies to offer competitive prices on solar panels.
“Members can then purchase a solar array or battery through the co-op,” Robinson said. “On average across the country, members of the cooperative typically get around a 15% discount on their purchase.”
Despite the members of a co-op working as a group to leverage better prices, Robinson said once the co-op accepts bids from solar providers it's up to individual members to accept the offer or not.
SUN claims to be a “neutral” organization, refraining from encouraging co-op members to choose any particular energy provider over another. Instead, the organization acts as advisers, helping to educate members about what solar energy is and how it works.
“Being vendor-neutral allows SUN to act as consumer advocates and educators,” Robinson said.
Another co-op was also established in Montgomery County by SUN on Wednesday, combining Crawfordsville and Greater Lafayette into what Robinson called the “two-county area.”
The co-ops in Montgomery and Tippecanoe counties join many other co-ops established by SUN across Indiana, including in South Bend, Fort Wayne and Indianapolis, which Robinson said have seen success, with more than 120 members in South Bend alone.
However, the new co-op in Tippecanoe County has set a more modest goal, aiming to recruit 50 members.
“Now is a great time to go solar,” Robinson said. “You add up all the savings and benefits to the local electric grids through reducing air pollution and the boost to the Hoosier economy, and solar makes a lot of sense.”
The announcement, which was held in the Lafayette Public Safety Center, was attended by Lafayette Mayor Tony Roswarski and West Lafayette Director of Development Erin Easter, signaling political support for the new co-ops.
“The innovative model (of SUN) will make it easier for our community to invest in and benefit from solar energy,” Roswarski said. “More local clean energy means cleaner air, cleaner water, more efficient and lower energy costs and more local jobs.”
The city of Lafayette partnered with SUN as part of the Greater Lafayette Climate Action Plan, which Roswarski said seeks to design policies and initiatives to make the Greater Lafayette area more eco-friendly and reduce its carbon footprint in the coming years.
Roswarski pointed out the solar panels on top of the new Public Safety Center, noting it as proof of the city’s commitment to green energy.
Liz Solberg, the co-chair of the League of Women Voters of Greater Lafayette, said she and the league are thankful for the local government’s show of support for the co-op, which she hopes will propel the local fight against climate change.
“Everything related to voting and encouraging active participation in government is the bedrock issue for our nonpartisan League of Women Voters at the local, state and national level,” she said. “The league believes that climate change is a serious threat facing our nation and planet.”
SUN will hold informational sessions throughout June and July, Robinson said, as well as host stands at local events throughout the summer. According to the group’s website, registration to join the co-op will be open until August.