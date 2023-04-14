Purdue alumni Norman and Karen Blake have committed $10 million to Purdue to establish an ethics center in the Mitchell E. Daniels Jr. School of Business.
The Blake Family Center for Ethics will implement opportunities for students to receive ethics training and apply it throughout the school’s curriculum, a Purdue press release reads. The donation will go toward a director position, curriculum development, a scholars program, monthly forums and an annual symposium.
“The most important thing I learned at Purdue, and what helped me succeed in the business world, was that never-give-up attitude that is characteristic of all Boilermakers,” Blake said. “We give to Purdue because we want to perpetuate its unique culture and the instrumental role the university can play in the lives of students.”
They have also helped establish a chair of strategic management position in the Daniels School of Business as well as a College of Liberal Arts endowment which is given to an incoming student who’s selected to participate in the Dean’s Scholar Program, according to the college’s website.
They have also served on the Parents Advisory Council and the Liberal Arts Dean’s Advisory Council. They earned the President’s Council Distinguished Pinnacle Award in 2005.
“The fact that Norm and Karen Blake keep finding ways to support the university is a testament to the lasting influence Purdue can have on people,” said Matt Folk, president and CEO of the Purdue for Life Foundation.
Norman studied international relations and economics at Purdue. He has served as CEO of the U.S. Olympic Committee and took part in the Old Masters program, the press release reads. He is also a former chairman, president or CEO of several Fortune 500 companies.
“The Blake Family Center will provide many students in the Daniels School of Business the opportunities to develop ethical leadership,” President Mung Chiang said. “Done with integrity, business is a noble profession that creates jobs, wealth and opportunities. This generous gift from the Blakes will help us build the foundation for a world-class business school that educates many future leaders of a technology-driven, free-market economy.”