In the north end and center of Crawfordsville, Indiana, historic buildings line the streets of the small town.
Buildings like the old rotary jail and the 200-year-old campus of Wabash College intersect with modern structures. Bricks that predate the Civil War clash with the glistening glass and looming concrete of shopping malls, restaurants and, most prominently, the Franciscan Health Hospital.
The 103-bed hospital is surrounded by clinics, doctor’s offices, therapy centers and a wide array of other health care facilities. These facilities cluster around Franciscan Health like planets orbiting a star.
The south end of Crawfordsville, however, has had a health care accessibility problem for years.
As you drive south from the hospital, the clusters of hotels, department stores and health care facilities common in the north end of the city begin to dissipate.
The city’s mayor, Todd Barton, said despite Fransciscan Health serving hundreds of patients in the north end of the city, those in the poorer south end find themselves woefully underserved.
Sometimes those in the south end have to drive across the entire town to get to find health care, Barton said.
In 2017, Ascension St. Vincent opened a walk-in clinic and other facilities in southern Crawfordsville. Only one of two that served the south end of the town, the clinic was open 24/7, making it a convenient option for those in need of medical assistance.
For a time, Barton said, the crippling health care deficit in the south of Crawfordsville was partially alleviated.
In June, the problem suddenly reemerged when the Ascension facility in Crawfordsville abruptly closed its walk-in clinic. Barton said he hadn't heard of any risk of a potential closure until he saw it on the news the next day.
Then in October, the facility permanently closed its imaging services, and in January, Ascension announced the permanent closure of its remaining services in Crawfordsville, including the physical therapy and physician's office.
“Thank you for entrusting us in your care,” a note hanging on the front of the building reads. “We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause you.”
Ascension and Purdue
The closures in Crawfordsville were not unique. They are part of a sweep of Ascension closings that cascaded across Indiana in three waves between June and January, affecting small towns and major cities alike while eliminating hundreds of jobs.
Amid the closings and a slew of national scandals, Ascension St. Vincent and Purdue jointly announced in May that Ascension would be constructing a new “micro hospital” in Purdue’s Discovery Park.
The micro hospital, which began construction in November, will feature eight inpatient beds, eight emergency treatment rooms, imaging services and laboratory services, The Exponent previously reported.
“Ascension has stepped up to provide a much-needed new option for residents of our entire region,” then-Purdue President Mitch Daniels said.
Ascension St. Vincent is a regional hospital system operating facilities in Indiana. Its parent company, Ascension, oversees over 150,000 employees across 2,600 facilities in 19 states, making it one of the largest non-profit hospital systems in the country.
Founded in 1999, Ascension is a faith-based organization, with official ties to the Vatican through a representative in Rome since 2011.
Purdue Chief Financial Officer Chris Ruhl said in a statement in May that the university’s partnership with Ascension would provide the local community with high-quality health care while “managing costs.”
The company prides itself on its commitment to serving the underserved, toting low costs and its non-profit status as selling points to prospective patients.
According to Ascension’s website, the company strives to serve “all persons, especially those living in poverty and who are struggling the most.”
However, while being generally well received by locals, the announcement of the deal between Ascension and Purdue met the occasional backlash online.
“DO NOT TRUST THIS COMPANY,” Purdue Dining employee Stacy Bogan said under the Facebook post by Purdue announcing the construction in May.
“(They are) despicable. Absolutely unethical.”
2013
Ascension’s cost-cutting strategy goes back farther than 2016.
It was 2013 in Frankfort, Indiana, nine years before the initial wave of closings hit Indiana.
Shirley Chapman, 70 at the time, had been suffering from a severe form of clinical depression throughout her adult life, forcing her to cycle through constant rounds of therapy.
Some days, she struggled with feelings of emptiness, her life engulfed by an “overwhelming sadness.” Other days, her feelings would become so more extreme, she faced admittance into a psychiatric ward.
Days turned into weeks, then weeks into years. Every single day was defined by her illness, as the years became decades.
“My disease is such that it is with me all the time,” Chapman said. “I can’t get along without therapy.”
After decades of struggle, Chapman went to a therapist at a psychotherapy center in Frankfort, Indiana. Owned and operated by Ascension, something about the facility was different.
With her new therapist, Chapman finally found stability at a clinic run by one of the largest non-profit hospital networks in the country.
Her days finally began to become her own as her therapist helped her reclaim her life, helping her cope with her depression.
The stability that Ascension St. Vincent brought her wouldn’t last.
In June of 2013, Chapman got a call. A pre-recorded voice told her that the facility was closing, and that she wouldn’t be allowed to see her therapist. She would be forced to move between therapists again. No explanation was provided why.
Chapman wanted an explanation, so she began reaching out. She called the clinic, she emailed her therapist, she even emailed Ascension St. Vincent. Nobody responded.
“I would have at least liked a ‘Gee whiz, sorry it worked out that way,’” she said.
Chapman never saw her therapist again, and she regressed without the treatment she had become accustomed to. The emptiness returned, and her days became darker.
“I would just lay in bed and cry,” she said. “And I still hold this sadness in my heart to this day. Not just for myself, but for other patients, and for the poor people working there.”
Not just Crawfordsville
This facility in Crawfordsville was just one of 11 care centers that closed across Indiana in June, only a month after Purdue and Ascension announced the new micro hospital at Discovery Park.
Then in December, six months after the announcement, Ascension closed even more facilities in Indiana, shutting down nine immediate care centers and a hospital. By then, construction on the micro hospital had already begun in November.
January saw even more closings, with 11 more centers shuttered across the state, this time also affecting areas surrounding larger cities, like Indianapolis and Evansville.
Ascension St. Vincent blamed the aftershocks of the COVID-19 pandemic in statements delivered after each wave of closings.
“The global COVID-19 pandemic has taken a significant operational toll on health systems across the country, and as we continue to evolve how we deliver care in this challenging environment, we will be partially or fully discontinuing operations at several Ascension Medical Group St. Vincent locations,” Ascension told Wish-TV in January.
Many of the closings disproportionately affected less-populous, rural towns and cities in Indiana, like Crawfordsville, Frankfort, Boonville, Elwood, Haubstadt and Greenwood.
Shortages of health care in rural areas is an issue across the United States, according to the Association of Medical Colleges. While more populated urban areas have options, rural Americans, who make up 15% to 20% of the country’s population, struggle to find health care.
“About a decade ago, concerns over access to primary care was probably in the top five issues (in Crawfordsville),” Mayor Barton said. “Then it got much better for a number of years (with the opening of the Ascension clinic).
“Nobody was really concerned about it anymore. Now the issue is back.”
The closure of the walk-in clinic in Crawfordsville reignited a health care drought that had plagued the community for years prior to the clinic’s initial opening in 2017, Barton said.
Barton told the Journal Review that his office had never been contacted by Ascension to provide a rationale for the closing.
“Access to health care continues to be a challenge in smaller Indiana communities, such as ours, and it’s very disappointing that corporate decisions, such as this, are made without engaging affected communities regarding the impact on access to care for local residents,” he said.
Despite the closings, Greater Lafayette, Ascension and Purdue officials are confident that the new micro hospital will help serve the growing population of the Greater Lafayette area, which they consider underserved, according to a Purdue press release in June.
“The addition of the Ascension St. Vincent micro hospital in West Lafayette will enhance our quality of life initiative by providing additional, efficient and convenient medical options for Greater Lafayette,” said Lafayette Mayor Tony Roswarski.
An Ascension St. Vincent cardiovascular surgery center in Lafayette was one of the 11 facilities closed in January.
‘Profits over patients’
In December, in the middle of the second wave of closings across Indiana, the New York Times published an article as part of their “Profits Over Patients” series, accusing Ascension of valuing money over its mission as a non-profit.
Staffing shortages and closures of Ascension locations have become commonplace across the United States as a result of company policy. For years, Ascension has taken a policy of strategically cutting staffing levels “in an effort to improve profitability,” despite its status as a non-profit organization with over $18 billion in reserves, the article reads.
According to the Times, relentless cost-cutting, including refusing to hire staff and mass closings, contributed greatly to the pandemic overwhelming the hospital system, a fact that Ascension now blames as the cause of even further closings across Indiana.
Meanwhile, documents uncovered by the Times show Ascension executives boasting about their cost-cutting prowess, and even giving presentations on how to effectively save money by cutting staff in hospitals.
“Patients lingered for hours on gurneys with serious, time-sensitive problems,” the article reads. “Surgeries were delayed. Other patients developed bed sores — gaping wounds that for frail patients can be deadly — because they were not repositioned often enough.”
St. Francis Hospital
In January 2022, protesters gathered outside the home of Ascension Wisconsin CEO Bernie Sherry in Milwaukee.
Without warning, the company had shut down the maternity ward of its St. Francis Hospital a few days before Christmas. The hospital, one of two Ascension hospitals in Milwaukee, primarily served low-income families and minorities. The shutdown of the delivery services left mothers in the southern end of the city with no immediate care option.
Connie Smith is the president of the Wisconsin Federation of Nurses and Healthcare Professionals, a statewide union that represents Wisconsin health care workers.
She said the closing of the infant delivery services at St. Francis was not the first instance of Ascension cutting programs at the hospital, but that it was just the latest iteration of a years-long policy to shrink the hospital.
“They’ve slowly been dismantling St. Francis in different ways,” she said. “They took the cardiovascular program too, and now they don’t even do general surgery.”
Smith said that the slow “dismantling” of St. Francis has been happening at Ascension facilities across Wisconsin for years with little communication from the company to patients and employees.
Silence seems to be part of Ascension’s overall strategy, and it has “destroyed” the faith that Wisconsinites once had in the company, Smith said.
“As employees, we don’t see them making verbal statements or coming to talk to the union at all about it. (Closings) are turning into a building snowball, and all they do is put out short written statements,” Smith said. “It’s like Ascension has no face.”
In June, during the first wave of closings in Indiana, the company declined to issue a public statement. Ascension took the same stance in December with the second wave of closings. It wasn’t until the third wave of closings, in January, that Ascension finally issued a public statement, blaming COVID-19.
Ascension's silence goes beyond closings. When news broke in August that the company was facing over 350 lawsuits in Florida for allegedly allowing an orthopedic surgeon with a progressive neurological disorder to continue to perform botched surgeries on patients, Ascension declined to comment to news sources such as NBC.
After over a dozen calls and emails to multiple executives and employees over the span of five weeks, Ascension could not be reached for comment on this story.
A history of closings
Smith said that even though controversies involving Ascension have been gaining national attention recently, a history of mismanagement by the company long predates the pandemic.
“They’re using COVID as an excuse (for closings),” she said. “In reality, this was happening long before COVID.”
Smith said that though patients in Wisconsin may now be losing faith in Ascension, her union lost faith in the company years ago.
“Our community doesn’t deserve this, but we notice that it isn’t just our community anymore,” she said. “The stuff that a lot of people are talking about now, we were talking about way back in 2016 and 2017.”
For years prior to the onset of the pandemic, Ascension closed numerous major hospitals across the United States, including in Missouri, Wisconsin, Maryland, Illinois and Washington D.C. While Indiana has seen the most widespread closings of Ascension facilities, it is just one of many states affected.
Smith confirmed that cutting staff and refusing to rehire has been a part of Ascension’s policy for years.
“We’ve seen them slowly stop hiring and refusing to fill positions, and when we ask them why, they say nobody is applying for jobs because of the pandemic,” she said. “But this is what happened even prior to 2020, and now COVID just gives them an excuse.”
Before the pandemic, workers at Ascension hospitals around the country filed numerous complaints to the company about understaffing, which the company apparently ignored, the Times reported.
“As a non-profit, you’re supposed to be really living the mission that you claim to be,” Smith said. “But what Ascension is doing, it isn’t very ‘Florence Nightingale.’ It’s all business, it’s profit. It’s all profit-driven, not service-driven.”
Smith said that Ascension’s actions don’t line up with what Ascension claims to be: a faith-based, service-driven non-profit. Instead, Ascension operates as any other business, prioritizing profits over quality care.
“They say they serve the community, but we don’t see it. If they’re serving us, why do they keep eliminating services in our facilities and cutting jobs?”
Losing faith
Construction on the Ascension micro hospital in Discovery Park continues. It is expected to complete some time in the spring of 2024, Ascension St. Vincent CEO Johnathan Nalli said in November.
Despite the controversy surrounding Ascension, Purdue still has faith in the ability of Ascension to effectively serve the Purdue and Greater Lafayette communities.
“The Purdue Research Foundation and Purdue University conducted a thorough search
before choosing Ascension St. Vincent,” Samantha Griffith, the PRF media and public relations manager, said in a statement to The Exponent in January. “Ground has been broken and work is underway on the site that will respond to the community's need for new ways to access high-quality care.”
Purdue may be confident in Ascension, but Shirley Chapman isn’t, saying that after the closing of the psychotherapy center in Frankfort in 2013, she would never trust Ascension with her care again.
Before retiring, Chapman was a volunteer for the National Alliance on Mental Illness. Having taught to future medical office support staff at the now-defunct Harrison College for a number of years, regularly giving talks to university students and medical professionals and writing a textbook on medical billing, she considered herself an expert in the mental health field.
However, in all her years of teaching and speaking, Chapman said she had never seen anything like what Ascension St. Vincent had done to her.
“Usually, the therapist gives you a session or two to talk about why they’re leaving, so you can cope with it,” she said. “When a therapist suddenly leaves, it's a real loss. I mean, therapy is something I depended on all the time, it helped me get through daily living.”
Chapman’s daughter, Stacy Bogan, said that even years after her mother’s ordeal with Ascension, she was shocked that Purdue would agree to let the company build a new facility at Discovery Park.
“I can’t believe they’d ever make a deal with that company,” she said.
Chapman said she is still affected by the sudden closing of the Frankfort psychotherapy center to this day. Her depression still looms over her life, and she believes that managing her depression would be easier today if she had never been forced to move on, or at least had had some notice that she would have to.
“Whenever I picture (my therapist’s) face, I just want to cry,” she said. “But I don’t cry about it anymore, even if I want to.
“After what they did, I have no faith in them,” Chapman said. “They just packed me and (my therapist’s) bags and booted us out the door. I don't understand why they didn't just have the human courtesy (to allow a concluding session). They could have done it in a humane fashion.”
Chapman has still never seen an official explanation as to why the facility closed, but she suspects it was for a monetary reason.
“There’s no other possible explanation,” she said with a twinge of anger in her voice. “It must be all about money.”
Chapman’s therapist, who prefers to remain unnamed for fear of legal retaliation by Ascension, confirmed her old client’s suspicions that the closure of the Frankfort facility was based on money.
“All they told me was that it was about cutting costs.”