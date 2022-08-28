A student reported his friend went missing after the two met on Saturday. The student thinks his friend may have been the body found under Harrison Bridge last week by the West Lafayette Police Department.
The student, who asked to remain anonymous due to the sensitive nature of the situation, hung up flyers of his missing friend, Minxi Yang, a graduate student in the College of Physics and Astronomy, around West Lafayette.
The student said that the West Lafayette Police Department told him and Yang’s family that the body found in the pond by Harrison Bridge was likely Yang.
On Tuesday morning, West Lafayette police responded to a report of a body found in a pond near Harrison Bridge, which crosses the Wabash River.
Tippecanoe County Coroner Carrie Castello said the body found in the pond was an Asian man in his 20s, according to local news reports. There were no signs of trauma. The coroner said DNA tests would be required for positive identification.
The family is still looking for information on Yang.
“We hope the body found is not him, but (Yang’s family) are prepared for his death,” the friend said.
Yang is a good friend who loves physics and logic, Yang’s friend said. He said Yang is shy, but they became closer after helping each other with homework.
Yang’s friend said that Yang is from China and has lived in the Lafayette area for five years.
After he was last seen by his friend on Saturday, Yang’s friend said people spotted Yang in the Physics building and, on Monday, his backpack was discovered in the building’s lost and found.
His friend said that Yang’s parents contacted him on Monday after not hearing from their son for a few days.
“Then we heard about the body on Tuesday,” the friend said.
The friend added if Yang died, mental health issues may have played a role. Yang previously said he thought someone was following him and wanted to harm him.
“Most of us believe it was his imagination,” the friend said. “There was no evidence (that someone wanted to hurt him).”
“We believe he tried to swim to the middle of the pond to escape the person.”
The friend said the person Yang believed was trying to harm him may have been someone Yang told the friend he had a disagreement with.
“He didn’t want to tell me about it,” the friend said.
Yang’s friend and family are asking anyone with information about his whereabouts to call them at 765-409-5659 or email him at cao268@purdue.edu.