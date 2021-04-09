The Purdue Board of Trustees approved Friday morning a new bachelor’s degree in music, the first of its kind in Purdue’s 152-year history.
“(There’s) a full expectation that students will be marrying this with other forms of study on campus,” College of Liberal Arts Dean David Reingold said.
The expected start date for the music degree is Fall 2022, as Purdue must wait for final approval from the Indiana Commission for Higher Education.
The degree would be offered through the College of Liberal Arts, with a focus on its role in the Degree+ program. The still-nascent program, which was created less than four years ago, allows students to add a liberal arts major to their degree of study without having to fulfill the liberal arts core requirements.
Trustee JoAnn Brouillete supported the motion and said the liberal arts are “critically important to our comprehensive University.”
This would make Purdue the last Big 10 school to offer a bachelor’s degree in music. It would also provide an outlet for the more than “2,000 students enrolled in music classes and ensembles,” Provost Jay Akridge said during the meeting.
“I view this as just another quiver for the College of Liberal Arts to attract more students,” Brouillette said.