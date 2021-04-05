Purdue Student Government postponed the announcement of their 2021-22 election results after unspecified grievances were reported regarding one of the two presidential campaigns.
Presidential candidate and PSG chief of staff Shannon Kang confirmed to The Exponent on Monday that reported grievances are the cause of the delay. Kang then directed The Exponent to PSG's election committee head, Daniel Painter, who said he could provide information later today.
The organization was supposed to host an "Election Watch Party" Friday from 6-7 p.m., but posted on its Instagram story Friday night that the watch party was canceled and would be rescheduled at an undisclosed future date.
"I have not been notified as to when we will be releasing the results or details regarding the delay," PSG press secretary Emily Johnson said on Saturday.
The election ran online from March 28 to Wednesday on Boilerlink. The presidential and vice presidential candidates are Tyler Mak and Alex Reed vs. Shannon Kang and Olivia Wyrick, respectively.
The Exponent has reached out to both campaigns and PSG's outgoing president for further details regarding the grievances and will update this story as more information is available.