An exhibit now featured in Stewart Center’s Ringel Gallery poses the question “What is art?” while exploring the relationship between art and fashion.
“Creative Muses: Art + Fashion” is curated by exhibitions assistant Christina Cichra in a push to have an annual gallery comprised of articles of art and fashion from the permanent collection at Purdue. All items currently on display in the Ringel Gallery are owned by the University.
The idea for this exhibit came from Cichra and Erika Kvam, the interim director and head curator for Purdue Galleries. They realized most galleries include either art or fashion, but rarely both, Cichra said.
She said she wanted this pairing not to answer “Is fashion art?” but rather to let the exhibit pose this question and allow viewers to make that final judgment for themselves.
The gallery provides a space where viewers can vote on whether fashion is art, allowing people to interact with the art, Cichra said.
“I think some pieces are fashion and some pieces are art and some pieces are not. I think it’s kind of unique to the individual piece,” Cichra said.
Cichra said when designing the gallery, she started by looking at Purdue’s permanent collection of art and dress. There, she saw themes she could use to pair the dress and art together.
“So one of the themes I particularly like is the theme of cultural appropriation, and a lot of fashion and art is influenced by Japan and China and India,” Cichra said.
She said the clothing worn during a certain time period or in certain cultures can be seen in paintings and other works from the same periods. She used a Mary Cassatt painting featured in the Creative Muses gallery as an example of such influences.
The pieces of fashion incorporated into the gallery come from Purdue’s Department of Theatre Special Collection of Historic Dress, which was curated by Joel Ebarb, senior associate dean for undergraduate education and international programs, and includes upwards of 1,120 items.
“I don’t believe that fashion is art — I believe that fashion is expression, yes, and fashion can reflect art, but I enjoy and appreciate fashion differently than art,” Ebarb said.
Ebarb said he believes one’s choice of clothing may not make them an artist, but he believes the way one chooses to present themselves to the world through fashion is no small thing either.
“We are all designers. We design ourselves every day. No choice is arbitrary, and not making a choice is making a choice. Think about that, the next time you stand in front of your closet, deciding what to wear for the day,” Ebarb said.
Cichra’s favorite part of the gallery is a pairing between a printmaking piece by artist Salvador Dali and designer Elsa Schiaparelli.
“I like this collection because it talks about collaboration directly between designers and artists,” Cichra said. “It shows how a lot of the same ideas were represented in both styles of work: printmaking as well as fashion and ceramics. So it is a nice combination of what this exhibit represents.”
Ebarb’s favorite piece, a 1960s Chinese evening coat, shows how culture and fashion can be combined.
“It is such a great blend of Eastern and Western history and style,” Ebarb said. “Two worlds collide in this one garment, and the results are both beautiful and thought-provoking.”
Cichra said she hoped the incorporation of fashion would better draw people in, acknowledging that art displays can seem intimidating at first.
“The nice thing about fashion and clothing is a lot of people find it accessible,” Cichra said. “Everybody wears clothes, so it’s something people are comfortable with.”
The collaboration between artwork and fashion also provided insight into culture and history, Cichra said.
“It’s also a great opportunity to learn about other cultures,” she said. “Like the cultural appropriation of fashion from Japan, but then you can also learn about industry and how it affected the climate of (the United States) after World War II. All of that is intertwined within what was going into designs.”
Cichra said having the gallery could provide students with a well-needed break to relax from everyday stressors and present a different type of learning opportunity.
“It allows you to escape from what’s going on,” Cichra said, “but it also allows you to learn about your own country, your own society and culture over the years.”