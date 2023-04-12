Two people were taken to the hospital in the wake of a fire on the 5200 block of Wilmington Circle in Lafayette, involving five buildings about 5:20 a.m. on Wednesday.
One person was later taken to an Indianapolis hospital for further treatment, a West Lafayette Fire Department press release reads. The fire department does not know the conditions of those hospitalized as of Wednesday afternoon.
The buildings were all up to code at the time of construction, the press release reads, but the proximity of houses to each other, construction materials under fire conditions and wind currents were significant factors in the progression of the fire.
LFD is still investigating the cause of the fire. It is requesting anyone with information or home video to contact inspector Todd Trent at 765-807-1616.
The press release also said residents should ensure their homes have working smoke alarms and sleep with their bedroom doors closed to slow progression of fires in the home.