Fourteen students were reported for liquor law violations in Griffin Hall South on Sept. 26, the same night 13 student-athletes and one other student were caught in a dorm party and subsequently suspended.
A total of 32 liquor law violations occurred over the weekend of Sept. 25 and 26, which were reported to the Purdue University Police Department earlier today.
Fourteen of those violations came from Griffin Residence Hall South, though names of the students reported have still not been provided. The original statement from a Purdue News press release said the student-athletes in question were violating Protect Purdue guidelines, but did not mention alcohol being present.
Gina, a student office staff member who declined to give her last name, confirmed that all 14 violations were part of the same incident, did not confirm whether the incident included the student-athletes.
Protect Purdue violations warrant different disciplinary regulations than regular liquor law violations, Gina said, referring The Exponent to her supervisor for further information. The supervisor was not able to be reached as of Friday afternoon.
Along with Griffin, which tallied the largest number of violations, seven liquor law violations were reported in Tarkington Residence Hall, five in Hillenbrand Residence Hall, four in Hilltop Apartments, one in Earhart Residence Hall and one in Owen Residence Hall. Hilltop also reported four drug law violations, with an additional violation in McCutcheon Residence Hall.
A representative from Hillenbrand declined to comment on the issue, and Tarkington staff could not be reached by phone Friday afternoon.
A representative from the Protect Purdue Health Center referred The Exponent to Purdue spokesperson Tim Doty, who could not be immediately reached for comment Friday afternoon.
While the violations were reported in the Purdue Police logs on Friday, PUPD Capt. Song Kang said police were not involved in any of the cases and the police have no knowledge on the details of the violations.
"(It) could have been a large party, noise complaint, Protect Purdue violation ... anything," Kang said.
Kang said these violations were reported directly from the residence halls to the Office of Dean of Students, which, when contacted, referred The Exponent to Tim Doty.