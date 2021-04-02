Purdue will begin vaccinating students next week, the University announced in an email Friday afternoon.
The Indiana State Department of Health is delivering COVID-19 vaccine supplies to the University Monday, and Purdue expects to open the site at the Cordova Recreational Sports Center on Tuesday, according to the email from Protect Purdue Health Center Chief Medical Officer Dr. Esteban Ramirez.
Here's what you need to know.
Who can get vaccinated at Purdue?
All students, regardless of residency status, will be prioritized per state guidance, the email reads. Those younger than 18 are required to bring written parental consent.
How can I schedule my shot?
Students will receive an email in the coming days from Zotec, partner of the Indiana State Department of Health, that contains a personalized link to an appointment-scheduling site. Students should not share their unique link and should be patient, as not everyone will not receive a vaccine on the first day the vaccination site is open, the email states.
Students will be able to finish pre-appointment registration online, including supplying their insurance information, to quicken the check-in process when they arrive at the site.
When is the campus site open?
The vaccination clinic will be open seven days a week starting Tuesday, with longer hours in the first few weeks to help vaccinate those who want to be immunized before the end of the semester.
Tuesday: Noon to 9 p.m.
Wednesday to April 12: 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.
April 13-26: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
April 27-May 3: 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.
May 4-17: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
What should I bring?
Students will need to show a photo ID, such as a PUID or driver's license, and their insurance information if they have medical insurance, the email states. Students will not be billed for the vaccination, and they do not have to bring their physical insurance card, just their plan's information.
When can I schedule my second dose?
As Purdue is administering the Pfizer vaccine, students will need to be vaccinated a second time approximately 21-42 days after their first dose. Students will be able to schedule their second vaccination immediately after they receive their first dose, the email states.
For more information, visit the Protect Purdue website or call the health center at 765-496-INFO (4636).