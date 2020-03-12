With the coronavirus continuing to spread across a world still working on a cure, Purdue announced on Tuesday the suspension of in-person instruction for an indeterminate amount of time. What does it mean for the over 9,000 international students who call Purdue home?
"I can no longer go home, and all my summer plans have been canceled,” said Rithwik Raghuram, a freshman in the College of Engineering who lives in Thailand. "I probably will have to find a place to stay and things to do."
Raghuram said that another cause of concern is that international freshmen often struggle to find internship opportunities, leaving them wondering how to spend time when summer plans are canceled. Commuting also poses a problem because few international freshmen own cars.
"I think I've become more cautious," said Priyen Shah, a freshman in the Polytechnic Institute from India. "I am more worried about the reentry aspect of it, when we have to come back in the fall."
Shah mentioned he is skeptical about the safety of international flights in terms of both health and international student visa status. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, international students traveling home stand to risk being quarantined on their arrival in August depending on the situation at the time.
According to Purdue President Mitch Daniels' Tuesday email, students will be able to live within the residence halls after spring break but also have the option to stay home instead of returning to campus. Even though accommodations are being made for students unable to return home, several students said they would rather not live on campus.
"I don't have a home in the U.S. to reside for the rest of the semester through summer," said Loo Yu En Ian, a freshman in the College of Science. "I will have to wait and see how things unfold and hopefully make it back home when the semester is done with."
Ian, who hails from Malaysia, also mentioned he was surprised that the situation had become severe in America.
"This is the kind of thing you expect to hear about with Asia," Ian said. "The worst I expected to happen was a couple of travel bans with regards to the crisis."
Another factor for international students to take into consideration is the travel bans that certain airlines are imposing. Qatar Airways, American Airlines and Delta Airlines are among the several airlines that have canceled international flights or slashed prices of domestic flights.
Qatar Airways, an airline frequently used for international travel, has put a ban on travel to certain countries including India, according to emails received by several students who had booked tickets.
Travel restrictions include self-quarantine for 14 days upon returning and checking into the Purdue University Student Health Center for a checkup post-travel.