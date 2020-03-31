The Purdue Student Government vice presidential candidates spoke about how they planned on improving PSG, which included supporting student organizations and advocating for unrepresented students.
The PSG vice presidential debate took place between Hannah Walter, a senator for the Honors College, and Martina Macaggi, a sophomore in the College of Engineering, took place virtually and the audio was sent via email to The Exponent. The audio was said to have been posted to Be Bold, Gilmore’s campaign Instagram, according to PSG Press Secretary Vincent Rehfeldt, though reporters from The Exponent were unable to find the audio there.
Walter said that, as a representative of the student voice, she has spoken in the past on various ad-hoc committees addressing housing and sexual-assault prevention.
Macaggi emphasized that PSG plays an important role in supporting student organizations. Both candidates agreed on the significance of providing funding through grants to student organizations, but Macaggi said her administration would make grants easier to apply for.
When it came to underrepresented groups, Macaggi said she wanted to give multicultural centers representation in the PSG senate. Walter said she wanted to bring back the Fall Leadership Summit, which would be open to all student organizations and cultural centers, a move Macaggi also supported.
Walter also said PSG hosted a cultural block party this semester for people to connect with one another. Macaggi said she intends to outsource PSG projects to clubs and centers that specialize in those areas. To make an example, she said her administration could invite the LGBTQ Center to host an event with PSG's financial support.