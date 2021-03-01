The Exponent spoke to Purdue President Mitch Daniels on Wednesday on a variety of topics, from Purdue’s fall reopening to the Equity Task Force to his views on raising the federal minimum wage. Read a few of his responses here, and check out the full interview on our YouTube channel!
Vaccination side effects
Daniels has now received the full two doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, as a member of the older, at-risk population at age 71. He said he scheduled both vaccination appointments for Fridays so he could rest and lay low on the following days, as Daniels said he felt “very, very minor” symptoms if any at all.
Though he only recently received the vaccine in February, Daniels said he has never felt uneasy regarding the risks of COVID-19 and has always been a healthy person.
“I mean I’ve felt cramped, like we all have, not being able to do this or that,” he said. “Maybe I was a little cavalier about it.
“And with everything that we’ve all done around here — I was looking at the data every single day, along with our whole team — what started as a little bit of a facetious line, that ‘the safest place you could be is in a Purdue classroom or at Purdue,’ turned out to be true, basically.”
Fully reopening in the fall
The decision to reopen a fully residential campus in Fall 2021 comes after many classes were shifted to being taught fully in person this spring, Daniels said.
He said between 70-75% of classes in the fall were taught either as hybrid or in-person courses. This spring, 46% of classes are entirely in person, he said in reference to data from the bursar’s office.
The only other school close to that in Purdue’s peer group is Nebraska, Daniels said; the average of all other Big Ten schools is 20% fully in-person.
“I frequently talk to students or hear from students who say, ‘Darn, I wish I had more in-person interactions,’” Daniels said. “I say well, ‘We do too. As fast as we can, we’re trying to get you there.’”
Daniels said Purdue has limited the spread of COVID-19 below levels the administration had anticipated, especially with national progress in both immunizations and a movement toward herd immunity.
As eight of 10 students who tested positive never felt more than one symptom, Daniels said. It’s possible that many more people have been sick than anyone ever realized.
“What we’re trying to do,” he said, “as we have at each step, is operate in a way that gives our students as close to the full residential experience as we can consistent with our obligations to safety, and always preserving enough flexibility to make quick changes if the circumstances dictate. That’s the way we’ll approach this fall from this point.
“We’ve got lots of time to figure it out, we could easily come to different conclusions, either more liberal or less liberal. The one thing we did have to do is make some decision about the calendar.”
Daniels said the University will operate under the typical calendar — including a break — to help faculty and students plan their fall semester.
What’s happening with the Equity Task Force?
The Board of Trustees discussed the Equity Task Force’s fact-finding at its most recent meeting, and Daniels reaffirmed the problem areas the committee identified earlier in February.
“That has to do with, obviously with recruitment of students, recruitment of faculty, success of students, graduation of students,” he said. “We’re looking forward to having that. ... We have been studying and preparing a series of major new initiatives for the University, for its next chapter, and this is gonna be one of them.”
Daniels said the task force, which seeks equitable solutions for barriers to success facing Black students and other racial minorities at Purdue, will be “right there with multimillion dollar investments in research and new capabilities.”
Direction from the task force will be formalized in April, Daniels said, which will help the board take action on reports that the task force has been generating. Daniels was uncertain of the extent to which the fact-finding reports will be made public.
He said the reports contain important information, which he didn’t expand upon, though he later said there’s not one issue at Purdue that’s not true at “every other major university in the country.”
“In some places, they’re facing much more difficulty,” Daniels said. “What I think we all want to do is find things that will be effective, so I’m sure their work has illuminated a lot of that.”
Thoughts on the new federal administration
Usually when asked what Congress and a new president can do for higher ed, Daniels said he begins with what he hopes will not change.
He hopes the Democratic Congress and president find ways to mitigate the student debt crisis, but he doesn’t think blanket forgiveness of trillions of dollars’ worth of outstanding loans is a viable option.
Total forgiveness would mean “great unfairness” for the high percentage of Purdue graduates who have already paid off their student loans. He added that wealthy people don’t need to have their debt forgiven.
“That’s a whole topic unto itself, but the federal government to a large extent created this problem, including the cost problem in higher ed,” Daniels said. “At some point I hope they reform those programs in a way that delivers help to students who need it that doesn’t create problems that offset that help.”
The attitude at Purdue, Daniels said, is to not charge students so much in the first place to ensure more students can leave the University with zero student debt.
Daniels said he agrees with an increase in the federal minimum wage, but he is unsure whether it should be raised to $15 in every state. That wage goes further in some areas of the country than in others, he said, and the proposed raise could be done “with a little more care.”
“But it’s been the same number for a long time,” he added. “They do need to be careful; it’s well-established that it will cost jobs, that some people as they’re required to pay somebody more, will pay fewer somebodies. There’s no question about that.”