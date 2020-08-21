Thirteen positive tests, seven of which have been among students and the remainder among employees, have been reported since Aug. 1 according to Purdue's COVID-19 dashboard released today.
Purdue has administered 1,695 total tests since Aug. 1, according to the dashboard. In the past week, 744 tests have been administered and seven positive tests have been reported, three among students and four among employees.
The positivity rate for the past week is 0.94%, according to the dashboard. The overall rate of positivity since Aug. 1 is 0.77%.
As part of Purdue's pre-arrival testing, 32,951 students have been tested, with 244 receiving positive results.