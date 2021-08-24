Lilly Day is coming back to campus for the first time in almost two years on Thursday, according to a Purdue news release.
August 26 will mark the sixth Lilly Day, but the first offering in-person activities since 2019. After the March 2020 session was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the event was entirely virtual last August.
Lilly Day is an event hosted by Eli Lilly and Co., a global pharmaceutical company, for Purdue students studying engineering, finance, science, sales, or other related fields. The panel discussion and breakout rooms are intended to familiarize students with the company and introduce them to the different career paths offered.
This year's in-person activities begin with "Connect and Chill," where students can meet Lilly employees from different areas of the company. The two other events, a panel discussion and breakout rooms, will have virtual counterparts for those that can't attend in-person.
This year's panel will feature Purdue alum Tim Coleman, Lilly’s vice president and information officer, Medicines Development Information and Digital Solutions, and three other Purdue alumni.
Lilly Day is August 26 from 11 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Students interested in participating can register by texting the following phrases to 50500: "LDAPCC" for "Connect and Chill," "LDAPPanel" for the panel discussion, and "LDAPBreakout" for the breakout rooms.