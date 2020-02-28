Several researchers and a former NASA astronaut spoke on Thursday to detail their experiences on the cutting edge of science, engineering and technology and the future capabilities of each discipline.
As an air force and test pilot, Frederick Gregory was inspired to join NASA’s astronaut program in 1978 after seeing a television advertisement featuring Star Trek actress Michelle Nichols.
“When I turned on my TV, she was pointing at me and saying ‘I want you to apply for the astronaut program,’” Gregory joked. “I’ve known Michelle now for forty years, and whenever I see her, she always says ‘I was talking to you.’”
He went on to be part of three separate missions to space.
During his time working at NASA’s Langley Research Center, Gregory worked alongside other space pioneers, including mathematician Katherine Johnson, who passed away at age 101 Feb. 24.
Johnson, who was the subject of the 2016 book and its film adaptation “Hidden Figures,” famously provided calculations that sent NASA to the moon and back. As one of few African Americans or women at NASA during her time, the film documents the discrimination she fought on a daily basis.
“I didn’t know of her importance when I was at Langley,” Gregory said. “Once every two or three months, Katherine and I would have lunch together, but I never knew what she’d been through until I read the book.”
Other panelists included Michelle Chutka, who serves as a pharmaceutical engineer at Cook BioTech Inc., Honors College Postdoctoral Fellow Lindsay Weinberg and Electrical and Computer Engineering Professor Han Tan. Each detailed technological advances in their respective fields.
Dr. Weinberg’s research addresses the ethical implications of artificial intelligence. She said one of the core issues with AI is its limited decision-making capacity. For example, because AI bases its decisions on flawed data sets, it often fails to provide accurate results for non-white people when identifying skin cancer.
Chutka’s company, located in Discovery Park, uses tissue repair technology first developed by Purdue scientists in the 1980s.
The technology uses protein extracted from pig intestines to speed up soft-tissue repair in humans. An article from Purdue News Service states that the technology had as of 2001 been used to treat about 20,000 patients. Chutka said today the number stands at about 1.5 million people.
“The idea that you can capitalize on the power harnessed within our cells to heal ourselves is just so futuristic to me to this day,” Chutka said. “It’s hard to believe that we’re a part of that.”
Tan’s research focuses on the use of haptic technology for communication. Haptic technology refers to anything that engages with a user’s sense of touch.
In 2017, Tan received a research grant from Facebook to develop a method for sending text messages through a person's skin. Although this sounded impossible at first, she said her recent findings are reason for optimism.
The idea involves a glove containing haptic components that the user wears while typing. The components produce a combination of sensations to represent words and sentences.
“We’ve trained about 100 students from Purdue’s campus. The best people have been trained to receive about 500 English words,” Tan said. “They’re learning about one word per minute on average, which means that it’s a totally doable thing.”
Surrounded by signals of technological progress since his days in a shuttle, Gregory appeared in awe of each panelist’s discoveries. The astronaut said he sees the rate of intellectual progress today as far beyond anything prior generations could have predicted.
“In my business, I’m always looking to the future, and a big obstacle that I find are people that say ‘You can’t do that, because it’s never been done before,’” Gregory said. “But what has happened in the last decade or two has just been revolutionary.”