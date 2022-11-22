A man in northwestern Indiana allegedly threatened to bomb Ross-Ade Stadium to avoid losing a bet on Purdue football.
Cristian Garcia Vieyra, 25, of East Chicago, Indiana, reportedly commented on a Boiler Football Instagram post on Nov. 5 about 1 p.m., saying he was going to bomb the stadium. Not long after, he deleted the comment and the account used to make it, Tippecanoe County police said in a probable cause affidavit.
Purdue University Police detectives reportedly told PUPD Chief Lesley Wiete about the threat, and police weighed whether or not to evacuate the stadium full of 50,000 people for the game against Iowa. They decided not to because Tippecanoe County Bomb Squad swept the stadium for bombs before the game and didn't find any suspicious objects, the affidavit reads.
PUPD Det. Nathaniel Foster went to Garcia Vieyra's home on Nov. 11, then spoke to him at the Purdue Northwest Police Department, according to the affidavit. Garcia Vieyra reportedly says he places sports bets online, and he bet on Purdue football in the game against Iowa.
He allegedly said he didn't want to lose the money he bet, and because Purdue was losing, he made the comment. He reportedly told the detective he didn't intend on carrying out the threat and deleted the comment and Instagram account.
The Tippecanoe County prosecutor's office charged Garcia Vieyra on Tuesday with information of intimidation, a Level 5 felony.