The following are letters to the editor responding to another letter sent yesterday in regard to controversy over the English department. The original letter can be read here, and more reporting can be found here.
More than just the English department will be affected by the defunding
I wanted to thank Professor Kak for his kind and thoughtful letter that stands up for the English Department. Other College of Liberal Arts (CLA) departments being damaged are Communications, Languages and Cultures, History, Philosophy, and Theatre.
Our department proudly serves engineering and other STEM majors, as well as our own. Purdue has one of the top technical communication programs and has housed a nationally recognized writing program. Our literature and creative writing programs are prominent nationally. The Purdue Writing Lab and Purdue OWL are internationally known.
The English Department's defunding ripples across the university. Engineering undergraduates can’t get into English 421, our technical writing course, until their senior year. Students should take technical writing their sophomore or junior years, so they can use those important writing skills in their advanced STEM courses.
The problem’s nexus is the first-year Cornerstone program. Cornerstone funnels students into SCLA 101 and 102, which are supposed to replace English 106 (first-year writing) and Communications 114 (public speaking).
In the name of “great books,” SCLA 101/102 crams 30+ students into each section, mostly taught by adjuncts teaching 120-130 students per semester. Cornerstone’s dozen tenure-track professors are recent hires from other departments who are contracted to teach half their loads in Cornerstone.
Why would the CLA do something like this? As Professor Kak suspects, saving money is the issue. Writing and public speaking courses are labor intensive. Funneling students through SCLA 101 and 102 is cheaper. Also, in an Orwellian way, the CLA claims it is “saving the liberal arts” by destroying its award-winning graduate programs in the liberal arts. Several CLA departments are ranked among the Top 50 in the country — but not much longer.
Professor Kak is right that undergraduates are the ones paying a steep price as the English Department is defunded.
- Richard Johnson-Sheehan, rhetoric and composition professor
'Reingold is crippling' the English department
I couldn't agree more with Professor Avi Kak's letter concerning the deplorable decision-making and disrespect that Reingold has leveled at the English Department since Daniels installed him as his hatchet man to make the CLA school a stepchild to the STEM vision and the AFFORDABILITY for Purdue's future. I taught in the English department for 41 years (retiring in 2011) and was proud to be a part of a vital and nationally respected department. That is the department that Reingold is crippling.
- William Palmer, retired English professor