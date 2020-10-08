The Purdue Alumni Association canceled the 2021 Boilermaker Ball due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it announced on Twitter Thursday afternoon.
The association was not immediately available for comment.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, we’ve made the difficult decision to cancel the 2021 Boilermaker Ball. The health and safety of the Purdue community is our top priority, and we look forward to celebrating with you in the future. #ProtectPurdue #PurdueAlumni pic.twitter.com/JtiAvbLh3v— Purdue Alumni (@PurdueAlumni) October 8, 2020