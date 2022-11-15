Purdue President Mitch Daniels’ decade-long presidency will be celebrated at “MitchFest” during the first week of December.
MitchFest will begin with a "Mitch Streetfest" at 1:30 p.m. on Dec. 2, at the intersection of State and Grant streets, a Purdue press release reads. The Purdue “All-American” Marching Band and Purdue Pete will make appearances.
Giveaways and cold-weather refreshments will be offered, although the press release does not specify what will be given away. Daniels will also make an appearance, giving community members the chance to wish him well and take selfies with him on the front lawn of the Purdue Memorial Union.
The week will include a symposium on the freedom of inquiry on Dec. 5, which will begin at 6 p.m. in Fowler Hall and be free and open to the public.
The symposium will be moderated by chief legal officer Steven Schultz and feature free speech experts Keith Whittington, the William Nelson Cromwell Professor of Politics at Princeton University, Nadine Strossen, the former president of the American Civil Liberties Union, and Glenn Loury, the Merton P. Stoltz Professor of Economics at Brown University.
MitchFest wraps up with the final Presidential Lecture Series event of Daniels’ tenure, which will host former U.S. President George W. Bush in Elliott Hall of Music and will begin at 6 p.m. and is sold out.
Daniels was Bush’s budget director from 2001 to 2003. Their discussion will be on leadership in challenging times and the responsibilities of an informed citizenship, the press release reads.
“Mitch has been a transformational leader for the university, and we want to send him out in style,” Mike Berghoff, Purdue trustees chairman, said in the press release. “Although he never likes the spotlight shined on him, President Daniels deserves to be recognized for all that he has done for our students, faculty, staff and the entire state of Indiana. MitchFest is just a small token of our collective appreciation — with laughs, cheers and opportunities to once again exchange world-changing ideas with the faculty, staff, students, alumni and community members that President Daniels holds so dear.”
Other Mitchfest events planned throughout the week will include Purdue leadership and key staff with alumni, community, state leaders and faculty. The other events celebrating the “Daniel Decade” are not specified in the press release.