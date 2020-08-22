The Greater Lafayette public bus system has announced that campus routes Silver Loop and Outer Loop will not run in the fall.
The other campus routes will also see changes, according to the CityBus website:
- Black Loop (Bus 14)– The inbound route will use McCutcheon Drive instead of MacArthur Drive to return to Circle Pines, as MacArthur Drive will be closed to vehicle traffic for the fall semester due to construction. The route will operate Monday through Sunday from 5:45 p.m. to 12:15 a.m. with 30-minute frequencies.
- Tower Acres (Bus 15) – The route will be split into two parts: 15A and 15B. 15A will serve David Ross Road, Circle Pines, Tower Drive and academic campus. 15A will operate on weekdays from 7 a.m. to 6:20 p.m. with eight-minute frequencies. 15B will serve only Tower Drive and academic campus. 15B will operate weekdays from 7:16 a.m. to 6:16 p.m. with 20-minute frequencies.
- Ross-Ade (Bus 17) – This route has merged with Route 20 and will service from Ross-Ade Stadium and Discovery Park to academic campus and south campus. The route will no longer serve Northwestern Avenue or Grissom Hall on Grant Street. Route 17 will operate on weekdays from 7 a.m. to 6:12 p.m. with eight-minute frequencies.
- Gold Loop (Bus 28) – The route has been modified to provide service from Purdue Airport to State Street and Memorial Mall. There will be no service to MacArthur Drive, Martin Jischke Drive, Third Street or University Street. The route will operate weekdays from 6:48 a.m. to 6:20 p.m. with eight-minute frequencies.
Lark & Alight (Bus 21A), Redpoint (Bus 24) and Lindberg Express (Bus 35) will resume on their normal schedules, according to CityBus.
Campus loops will resume their route on Monday. Masks are required for riders 8 and older on all CityBus routes.
Maps of all CityBus routes are available on the bus system's website here.