Purdue's Board of Trustees will meet at 4:15 p.m. today as soon as its committee meetings end, according to a press release posted to the Purdue News Service earlier this morning.
Among other items, the board is set to discuss plans for the renovation of Purdue Memorial Union's ground floor, approval for the name "Griffin Hall" to be assigned to the dormitories at Third Street North and Third Street Suites and an approval to award a posthumous degree to Kyle Runkle.
The purchase of land at North 375 West from McKinnis Farm Corporation is also scheduled to be discussed.
The board said in its notice of meetings that members might be meeting virtually so long as digital access is also given to members of the public and the media, in compliance with Indiana Code. Further restrictions might be placed on the number of people physically allowed into the meeting, which will be held in Room 201 of Hovde Hall.