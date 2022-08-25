ITaP has introduced a new chatbot named “BoilerBot” to help Boilermakers with BoilerKey two-factor authentication passcode issues, according to a Purdue press release.
The service is available on the ITaP website and was created to help help faculty, staff and students who are unable to access the services protected by BoilerKey because they have lost access to their phone or have not set up self recovery, the press release reads.
“Previously, if you needed a new passcode, the only option was to call in and talk with someone,” Associate Director of IT Service Management Dan Rhine said in the release.
BoilerBot can be accessed by clicking the robot icon on the lower right corner of the ITaP website.
“To request a BoilerKey passcode, users will need to know their Purdue user ID, date of birth and 10-digit Purdue ID number,” the release stated.
If users do not have access to the information or have issues other than needing a passcode, they should contact the ITaP Customer Service Center by phone at 765-494-4000 or by email at itap@purdue.edu.