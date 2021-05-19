A handful of Purdue Village residents will be panelists in a Graduate Rights and Our Well-Being event at 4:30 p.m. Thursday with a goal: to bring attention to the problems that will arise from the decommissioning of Purdue Village.
Graduate student Noel Mano said a couple of administrators have said they will attend the virtual meeting.
"There remains significant lack of clarity around move-out plans and other details for existing residents of Purdue Village," Mano said in an email. "Additionally, we believe many of the existing plans made by Purdue have not accounted for the realities of existing residents (family, income, etc.), so we want to present these realities directly to administrators."
One of the main issues students have expressed concern about is that it will eliminate affordable housing options at Purdue.
"When Purdue Village is decommissioned, there will be a significant gap in affordable housing at Purdue," Mano said. "Administrators have not shared plans on closing this gap, and we are concerned as much of the surrounding area is slated for upmarket developments that will not fill the need for affordable housing for graduate workers and non-traditional students."
The demolition of Purdue Village was slated to take place in 2020, but COVID-19 put those plans on hold.
A $1 billion residential project called “Provenance,” which aims to bring in townhouses, single-family homes and other living options, is one of the plans to fill the void left by Purdue Village. The housing aims to attract businesses to the area and provide housing for employees and alumni, according to previous Exponent reporting.
Purdue spokesperson Tim Doty previously told The Exponent that the University plans to have new, similarly affordable options to Purdue Village by 2023 or 2024 at the latest, and that “Purdue will provide financial assistance for impacted families and graduate students in moving to other University Residences’ accommodations."
But the uncertainty of the plans has still left students hoping for more transparency.
"We are hoping to pressure administrators to commit to and be clear about developing new affordable housing," Mano said, "that will at least come close to filling the current need served by Purdue Village."