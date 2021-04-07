Purdue Student Government postponed the announcement of its 2021-22 election results after one grievance was reported regarding a tabling event.
PSG's election committee head, Daniel Painter, confirmed to The Exponent today that a single grievance was filed by the Tyler Mak and Alex Reed campaign against the Shannon Kang and Olivia Wyrick campaign on April 2.
The tabling event in question was hosted outside of the Wilmeth Active Learning Center, where one campaign estimated that around 600 students walked by the table during multiple hours one morning and afternoon, Painter said. The grievance filed alleged that this was a violation of the Protect Purdue Pledge.
"Each campaign was required to submit their event schedule ahead of time. The events as described were approved and the tickets agreed to follow the Protect Purdue Pledge," Painter said. "Specifically, each campaign was required to follow the event guidelines for student organizations."
The election ran online from March 28 to Wednesday on BoilerLink. The presidential and vice presidential candidates are Tyler Mak and Alex Reed vs. Shannon Kang and Olivia Wyrick, respectively.
The Instagram account for Kang and Wyrick's campaign posted an announcement detailing a March 31 event at WALC. There, students could "join Shannon and Olivia on the last day of voting to learn about their campaign and enjoy a FREE donut," according to the post.
The student government's current president and vice president, Assata Gilmore and Hannah Darr, made a statement on Wednesday regarding the delay. The statement said the Purdue Student Supreme Court is conducting an investigation about the tabling grievance.
"Once the court has finished their review, and all candidates have been offered their due process in accordance with the PSG Constitution and Election Rules, the results of the election will be released to the public," the statement said.
There is not a confirmed release date for the results, as various appeal processes are still possible, according to the release. The earliest date for the results as of Wednesday is Monday.
The organization was supposed to host an "Election Watch Party" Friday from 6-7 p.m., but posted on its Instagram story Friday night that the watch party was canceled and would be rescheduled to an undisclosed future date.
"We are looking forward to announcing the new PSG administration and facilitating a seamless transition to the winners of the 2021-2022 PSG elections," the statement said. "Look out for any new information via social media (@Purdue_sg) and direct any questions, comments or concerns to studentgovernment@purdue.edu."