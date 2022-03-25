Purdue will open enrollment for up to 20 Ukrainian scholars to continue their research at Purdue under the Ukraine Scholars Initiative, according to a Friday press release.
The program will be open to faculty members at Ukrainian universities engaged in academic research and students enrolled in doctoral programs in the dissertation research stage of their degree program.
The scholars would have the option of continuing their own research or helping in ongoing research by Purdue faculty.
“Our goal here is to help Ukrainian scholars whose research has been disrupted by the invasion,” said Dean of International Programs Mike Brzezinski. “Our faculty and deans have already been in contact with their academic colleagues in Ukraine and have identified scholars interested in continuing their scholarly pursuits in America at Purdue University.”
The initiative is tentatively set to last a year, but that could change depending on the situation in Ukraine, the release reads.
Each participant would be given a tenure-track faculty sponsor and J-1 visa status, but they can't enroll in any degree-granting programs. The release said Purdue is in the process of finding faculty who would sponsor or host the incoming scholars.
“Our aim is to make at least one small contribution to help the Ukrainian people in this moment of peril,” Purdue President Mitch Daniels said. “Our hope is that we can offer refuge to these scholars and a chance to continue pursuing their work, and then see them return to a safe and free Ukraine.
"But while they are with us, I don’t doubt that they will personify and perhaps share with our students the precious value of freedom and the constant need to defend it from its enemies.”