A stolen bike was posted on Facebook marketplace on Jan. 12 after the owner claimed his bike was missing near Hawkins Hall earlier that day, according to an affidavit filed on Wednesday.
The bike was posted by a Facebook user named ‘William Johnson’ and Purdue University Police Department Detective Sherer met Johnson to buy the bike.
Johnson said he was given $20 to sell the bike by Cody Lovelace. The detective found that the name did not yield any results after a search was conducted in local databases, the affidavit said.
After the bike was returned, police went over to Johnson’s last known address but he was nowhere to be found.
Sherer said, in the affidavit, that she notified the Tippecanoe County Probation department that they dealt with him and would “like to issue him a Persona Non Grata” and is now waiting for a response back.
Johnson has two felony 6 charges of theft, according to MyCase.