Roseline Adewuyi has spent the last several months in West Lafayette. But for two weeks this summer, she was in the United Nations headquarters in Geneva, Switzerland.
Adewuyi is a doctoral candidate in French, which she said inspired her to apply for the Graduate Study Program, the initiative that sent her to Geneva.
The program is the oldest education program at the UN, with it entering its 61st year. It’s a two week long seminar that brings graduate students from universities all over the world, giving them an opportunity to learn about international relations through lectures and research.
Adewuyi was one of only two Nigerians accepted into the program, and the only graduate student from Purdue.
“The other Nigerian, they couldn’t make it, so I was the only Nigerian there,” she said Wednesday, a few days after returning from Geneva. “I had a great sense of pride and responsibility.”
Adewuyi said she saw the program as a great opportunity to broaden her understanding of international relations and knew immediately she wanted to apply when she learned that knowing French is a requirement to be accepted.
But the application was more than just demonstrating her language skills.
“It was straightforward at first, but I would say I had to really pay attention to the details,” she said. “I had to explain why I wanted to be part of the program, and demonstrate why I wanted to learn about international relations.”
One of the things that helped her, she said, was her past experience in international relations. Adewuyi said she has worked as a diplomat and translator for the African Union, while also running an organization in her home Nigeria called the “Roseline Initiative.”
The organization, which she named after herself, is meant to “end gender stereotypes that are ingrained in our culture,” she said.
In Nigeria, which Adewuyi said is a patriarchal society, the organization sets up workshops and classes for young girls, teaching them to be more than their gender. This entails showing them they can be in positions of leadership, and teaching them strategies to get there.
“(In Nigeria) there is no belief that young girls should lead, and it’s taught in the schools” she said. “It’s alarming to me, because schools should be allied to enlightenment, not promote discrimination.”
Adewuyi said she wanted to bring her beliefs and knowledge about femininity to the United Nations, and believes she helped some of her peers as much as they helped her.
“I learned so much, and I think it was productive,” she said. “We started a cross-culture dialogue.”
In the future, Adewuyi wants to use what she learned about international relations in Geneva to continue advocating for young girls in Nigeria and other patriarchal societies, she said.
“(The program) felt so surreal, but I learned things that will help further my professional and personal goals,” she said. “I was very, very lucky.”