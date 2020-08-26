A Mad Mushroom Pizza employee has tested positive for the coronavirus — legitimately this time, owner Dave Sommers said.
"I know this has been a heck of a rollercoaster," Sommers said in a Wednesday night message to employees shared with The Exponent. Employees are still reeling from the weekend, when a now-former employee fabricated a positive test.
"I am sorry for any undue anxiety this has caused anyone," Sommers added.
As a result of the false positive, Sommers said many of the employees chose to be tested for the virus. This time, one genuine positive result was confirmed by the Tippecanoe County Health Department.
"We have worked with the health department," Sommers said, "they have reviewed all our logging and all of our procedures, and the employee is on quarantine and we are safe to continue operations."
Sommers said the employee who tested positive last worked on Tuesday, but he does not believe they had been exposed to any of their co-workers.
"We will continue to practice all the guidelines recommended by the government with our mask wearing, sanitizing, frequent hand washing," Sommers said. "And through discussion with the health department we do not have any concerns that the employee who tested positive would have spread it to any of our employees."
The health department could not be immediately reached for comment Thursday morning.
"Every decision I have had to make this week regarding this has been made with team members' and customers' safety and health as my number one priority," Sommers said in statement posted to Facebook Thursday morning.
"Both closing the store on Saturday night and remaining open today were difficult choices, but I have full faith that they were the correct ones with the knowledge of each situation."