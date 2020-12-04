Trustee Don Thompson updated the board on the Equity Task Force’s work over the past few months.
The task force was meant to have its future plans approved at Friday morning’s meeting, but after conferring with Provost Jay Akridge, Thompson said they decided to spend more time planning with the nine sub-teams of the task force.
Each team is helping to tackle nine key “equity issues” Thompson outlined during the meeting.
- Undergraduate recruitment, yield and retention of African Americans and Native Americans
- Graduate student recruitment, retention and success
- Post-doctoral student recruitment and retention
- Faculty recruitment, retention and promotion
- Staff recruitment and retention
- Climate
- Safety and wellness
- Curricular and co-curricular activities
- Diversity initiatives
“Are we viewed as an inclusive community?” Thompson asked as he emphasized the importance of a diverse and supportive community climate.
A last, unofficial equity issue the task force noted was the issue of equity in Purdue Athletics, and how student-athletes feel about their inclusion in the Boilermaker community.
Thompson said the task force began with a focus on Black Boilermakers, and he thinks it’s important for the University to get to a point where it can have earnest conversations about race and equity.
“We have to get to the point where we can talk to each other about the real issues,” he said.