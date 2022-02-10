Jon Selke, the Purdue Police officer accused of using excessive force after a video showed him pressing his arm into a Black student's neck and face, is on leave "until further notice," PUPD Chief John Cox said in a Thursday night press release.
Cox initiated the leave of absence after the officer and department received death threats, the release said. PUPD is investigating the threats.
PUPD's internal investigation is still going, and Indiana State police will conduct its own independent review after PUPD's internal review is complete.