Some Greek and cooperative organizations may be looking to host events at bars this year, a Greek life representative said in a recent bar coalition meeting.
Purdue has about 27 alcohol-free houses within Fraternity, Sorority and Cooperative Life, director Brandon Cutler said, meaning they don’t allow the consumption of alcohol in their houses or sometimes on the property at all.
The decision to provide alcohol-free housing is one made by the local or national leadership of the individual houses. But for some of these groups that have alcohol-free housing, third-party vendors, like bars, would allow the groups to host events with alcohol.
Cutler said these third-party vendor events are beneficial because they can “utilize the expertise and services of the venue and professional staff.” Examples Cutler gave included checking IDs, bartending, music, food, monitoring and clean up, which he said would make hosting these events a bit easier for the fraternity, sorority or cooperative.
The downside, Cutler said, is that there is a cost associated with reserving space, or potentially hiring buses or other forms of safe transportation to and from the location.
Nine Irish Brothers owner Matt Rose said the pub, by policy, does not typically rent out their entire venue, but they do host other events with greek life like Mom’s Day luncheons and dinners, initiation celebrations and large groups before formals.
“At Nine Irish Brothers in West Lafayette, we have two semi-private spaces that accommodate up to 80 people, and we do offer catering packages for different types of events,” Rose said in an email. “Usually, an event will have a minimum charge that is based upon the number of people, the date of the event (e.g. a weekday versus a weekend, a Purdue home game, etc.), as well as the duration of the event.”
Rose said it also probably wouldn’t be a “shrewd long-term strategy to turn away those expecting us to be open,” which, he said, would regrettably exclude them from hosting many large Greek social functions.
Jordan Hassan, an owner of Where Else bar, said he would consider renting out his bar for an event like this, provided that everyone attending is of legal drinking age.
"If everyone is of legal age, then the cost to do such an event would be priced at what time, day, amount of attendees, and amount of staff required to host the event, so that it does not interfere with daily operations or sales," Hassan said.
Hosting social events at 3rd party vendors is a common practice for fraternities and sororities across the country, Cutler said in an email.
“We are working to identify local establishments that are interested in hosting private events for FSCL organizations," Cutler said, "which will help them (FSCL groups) better understand their options for hosting safe and responsible social events within the community.”