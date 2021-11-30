By the end of his Modern Philosophy class, the chalkboard at the front of the room had been used in its entirety. Various symbols and diagrams were sprawled over the board and were ultimately used to explain emojis and what meaning they held. At least that’s what an outsider may gather.
Jan Cover has been a philosophy professor at Purdue since 1989. He received his bachelor’s at the University of California in biochemistry and biophysics.
Even though he enjoyed science, he discovered a love for theology and philosophy after an argument with his brothers and through books he read about philosophical theories.
“I started my master’s and published a couple papers in biochemistry and so on,” he said. “I was in fact more fascinated by these other sorts of bigger picture and more foundational questions.
“To make a long story short, I quit my shift as a firefighter, I stopped my master’s program in biochemistry and I went to New York and started on another undergraduate program in philosophy. For some reason they thought I was good enough at it to continue after that with my master’s (and) my Ph.D. and I enjoyed it a lot.”
Daniel Frank, a professor in the philosophy department, has known Cover since he started teaching in 2005. Since then the two have gotten to know each other on a personal level outside of their job and their mutual interest in philosophy. Though the two are both Philosophy professors, Frank and Cover are different in the ways that they instruct and act.
“Oh we’re quite different, I think very highly of him and I think his students do as well,” Frank said. He’s very, very excitable, he’s more dramatic than I am, I’m pretty laid back and boring I guess. Our styles are different but we’re both historians and philosophers so we share that. But both of us are deeply committed to what we do.”
Cover said finding jobs in philosophy are “as scarce as hen’s teeth.” He said he had some options for a career in philosophy but becoming a professor at Purdue was his best option.
As a professor, he enjoys having students think hard about various things they may not have thought about before. He also enjoys having the freedom to think hard for himself, and in his view, understanding the truths of the world and how it came to be.
“I really enjoy trying to get young people to think, sometimes for the first time, hard and carefully about things that are more important than whether or not this color of a blouse goes with those shoes, or whether they should go to Harry’s or somewhere else,” he said.
Joshua Thomas, a senior at the college of Liberal Arts and a student in one of Cover’s classes, is minoring in philosophy and has always been interested in studying it. He has even considered going to graduate school for philosophy.
“I took history of modern philosophy with (Cover), so that was cool because we were reading really famous historical pieces, and when you read those, you get a lot of context for a lot of other stuff,” Thomas said. “Everyone references these certain things that we read so you get this base knowledge that you’ll use later. It’s cool in its own right knowing how these ideas came about, why they came to be and why they’re important.”
Cover said student feedback about his teaching is always considerably different at the end of the semester when compared to the beginning.
“As I tell my students now, (the reason they may be anxious is because) it’s partly their fault, partly mine and partly these masks. I tell them you can’t see the twinkle in my eye if you can’t see my mouth, and that’s just a fact.”
Thomas says that students have mixed feelings about how content is taught during lecture. To some, the way Cover teaches may seem completely random when they expect a typical lecture with a PowerPoint.
Another aspect of the class that divides students is how they are assessed. The workload for modern philosophy is quite low and the only grades students have are attendance and two papers. Thomas didn’t mind how he was graded, but he knew plenty of students who became very anxious about not doing well on those two assignments.
“Personally I don’t mind it at all. (In) the history of modern philosophy there’s so many things, you’re not gonna cover anything,” Thomas said. “So it doesn’t really matter if it’s really sequential, or if it’s really concrete, or if you just dip your toes wherever you may. I definitely know that a lot of people didn’t like that, but personally I didn’t have a problem with it.”
To some, Cover’s eccentricities are just a part of who he is. He has a colorful and striking personality which really shows during his lectures and through the interactions people have with him.
“My first impression (of Cover) is that he has a striking physical appearance,” Frank said. “He struck me from the beginning as being very intense and he’s very committed to whatever he’s doing. That’s only grown with time, but I’ve also come to appreciate him as a moral force, a very principled person, a very humble person, and a very good person.”
While students will have various impressions on Cover, he is the type of professor who hopes his students have as much fun as he does.
“Although it’s sad that students nowadays suffer from having almost no sense of humor,” Cover said, “they can’t tell on Day One, Two and Three that we’re now having fun and they just don’t realize it, they think I’m a grumpy old man.”