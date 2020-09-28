Mobile Plexiglas barriers have been installed in most the standard learning spaces on campus, which has led some to question how effective they are.
“(Plexiglas) is good at preventing direct contact of droplets,” said David Sanders, a professor in the College of Science who specializes in research on the ways viruses enter cells. He added that it acts as a barrier between individuals having a conversation.
The droplets that contain the virus can spread and persist through the air in minuscule droplets, not just larger ones from talking to someone, he said, so Plexiglas would only help in direct face-to-face interaction.
“It’s not just what’s being spat out in front of the person speaking or coughing or sneezing,” Sanders said. “That’s not the only way the virus is being transmitted.”
The dose an individual is exposed to correlates to the severity of later illness, so the lower the dose is, the lower the severity, he said. The Plexiglas could be protecting against a direct high dose, referring to face-to-face contact, such as when a teacher speaks with a student.
Frank Sabol, a professor in the College of Liberal Arts who teaches visual arts, said he uses the Plexiglas barriers in his classroom in Pao Hall almost all the time.
“The (Plexiglas) screens provide an extra layer of social distance protection and safety for students in classes,” Sabol said, “and for instructors when they are teaching and facing groups of their students.”
He said he sees the screens as a necessity, commending the University in working to ensure a safe environment for classrooms.
Jun Chen, a professor in the College of Engineering, teaches in-person in Wang Hall. He said he always uses the Plexiglas barrier but does not feel like they are necessary.
Sabol said he moves around the room often, and having to move the screens during class discussions is an inconvenience.
“I’m curious about how these will be repurposed when we no longer need to use them,” Sabol said.
Though Sanders emphasized that the Plexiglas barriers are to reduce the risk of being infected, he said they do not eliminate the risk.
Sanders, who is teaching an online class on COVID-19 this semester, stressed that safety precautions are still important.
“If they do give anybody a false sense of safety — for example, that they don’t need a mask because of Plexiglas, or they don’t need to keep distance because there’s Plexiglas — I think that’s a false sense of comfort,” he said.