A man was officially arrested on rape and burglary charges Thursday for an alleged break-in that occurred in 2001.
Tippecanoe County prosecutors initially charged Corey Gneiting, 39, on March 12, 2020, 18 years after the alleged crime.
The victim told officers that the then-18-year-old came into her bedroom and shone a light in her face, rolling her onto her stomach, according to a probable cause affidavit. She said Gneiting then put a knife to her throat, telling her not to scream and that he was only there to "take some property," per the affidavit.
Gneiting reportedly then wrapped duct tape around the victim's head and mouth, pulling down her pants and underwear. The affidavit states that a short time later, Gneiting fled the scene on foot.
West Lafayette Police Lt. Troy Greene said that the Combined DNA Index System, or CODIS, allowed law enforcement to link Gneiting's DNA to the crime.
He had been convicted in 2017 for arson in Allen County and was a resident of Pendleton Correctional Facility when the rape charges were filed, according to online Indiana Department of Correction records. At the time of conviction, Gneiting was not a suspect in the rape case. His release date for arson was to be Sunday.
Gneiting was also charged in 2011 with multiple counts of forgery related to local pizza restaurants, and has been previously charged with drug-related offenses.
Gneiting was booked into the Tippecanoe County Jail Thursday afternoon.
A West Lafayette Police spokesperson was not readily available for comment Friday morning.