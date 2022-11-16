Purdue President Mitch Daniels will remain part of the Purdue community after stepping down from his role as president at the end of December.
President-elect Mung Chiang, the board of trustees and the Purdue Research Foundation board of directors requested for Daniels to stay at Purdue as the PRF chair, a Purdue press release reads. The position would be in an unpaid and voluntary capacity.
In a unanimous vote on Wednesday, the PRF board of directors amended PRF’s bylaws to open up the possibility for the new role for Daniels. Previously, PRF bylaws said the president of the university would serve ex-officio as the chair of the PRF board of directors, the press release reads, but Chiang recommended the change so he could designate Daniels to the role.
Under Daniels’ watch, PRF saw a record number of U.S. patents and corporate partnership, the press release reads. Daniels, as chairman, also created the Purdue for Life Foundation, an organization for alumni to stay involved with Purdue after graduation.
As PRF Chairman, Daniels’ assignments will include governing PRF, continuing the economic development pipeline and growth of Discovery Park District at Purdue and serving as liaison to the state legislature during Purdue’s presence in Indianapolis, according to the press release.
Chiang began conversations with the PRF Board of Directors in early October about the possibility. He said he wants to dedicate his first year as president to students, faculty and staff, and he is looking ahead to other Purdue projects that need to be overseen.
“In the meantime, there are several other projects of significance and urgency, mostly in the purview of PRF,” Chiang said in the press release. “I sincerely submit this recommendation for the PRF board to consider the continuation of Mr. Daniels as chairman of the PRF board.”
Because of Chiang's recommendations, the new bylaws for PRF say the president or an individual designated by the president can be the chair.
Chiang said he will designate Daniels as the PRF board chairman on Jan. 1, his first day in office.
“Agreeing to this arrangement took some thought,” Daniels said in the press release. “On one hand, I believe firmly that a person leaving a job like mine should leave completely, making certain never to intrude on his successor’s activities. I’ll be careful to observe that rule.
“But given what Purdue means to me and the strong urging of the president-elect and the trustees, I’m willing to extend for a time, as a volunteer, my PRF participation. Now and always, I’ll do anything Purdue asks of me.”
PRF President Brian Edelman said amending the bylaws to allow Daniels to continue as chairman fortifies PRF’s commitment to Purdue.
“With President Daniels at the helm, we saw record-breaking innovation and commercialization, a full transformation of the State Street corridor, exponential growth in economic development and expansion of Discovery Park District at Purdue, and crucial partnerships that resulted in significant investment in our community,” he said.