Purdue expects to welcome, for the second year in a row, its largest-ever incoming class this fall, it announced Friday morning.
More than 10,000 freshmen, which would be the largest incoming freshman class in any Big Ten school since at least 2005, are expected to arrive on campus for in-person learning this fall, with increases of both Indiana and out-of-state residents, according to a news release. This exceeds the fall 2020 incoming class by nearly 1,200 students and is the fourth time in the past five years that Purdue has seen a record freshman class.
“We’ve become accustomed to rising demand for a Purdue education, but this latest surge surpassed all our projections,” Purdue President Mitch Daniels said. “It imposes a great responsibility on us to maintain and enhance the quality and value that is attracting these record classes."
With more than 58,500 applications, the most in Purdue history, the expected record enrollment includes an increase in the number of Indiana residents choosing Purdue from 4,418 to 4,647, the biggest increase since 2007. The incoming class also includes a surge in the number of out-of-state residents from 3,643 to 4,643.
In addition, Purdue expects at least 786 international students.
The projected number of incoming students is based on the number of students who have accepted admission offers and paid their deposit, less an estimate of the number who will change their minds during the summer months.