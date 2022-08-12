The Brookston man accused of fleeing the scene after allegedly hitting with his car and killing a former Purdue student on Tuesday has been charged in her death.
A witness reported to police that she saw a man, later identified as Trent Robinson, in a gold car run the stop sign on the intersection of Yeager Road and Kalberer Road and hit a woman crossing. The collision reportedly threw the woman into the air and she landed on the side of the road, according to the probable cause affidavit.
Robinson, 34, then allegedly slowed the car down slightly just before speeding off. Another witness saw him driving in and out of traffic, the affidavit reads.
Officers tracked down the car, a 2007 Buick Lucerne, and spoke to Robinson, according to the affidavit. The front headlight and windshield were damaged consistent with the crash, and they saw spots of what appeared to be blood on the hood and windshield.
The victim, Zixuan Mo, a Chinese national who studied management at Purdue from 2016 to 2020, suffered injuries to her left leg where the impact occurred, significant head trauma and multiple skull fractures, the forensic pathologist cited in the affidavit said. She was pronounced dead when officers arrived at the scene, and officers found pieces of plastic that match the Lucerne.
Robinson told police he drove the Lucerne down Kalberer Road on Tuesday evening and was involved in a crash, the affidavit reads, but he thought he hit a bush or a branch. He said he didn't stop after the collision and drove back to Brookston using back roads.
Robinson was arrested and the Tippecanoe County prosecutor's office has charged him with leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death to another person, a level 4 felony. The prosecutor's office requested the judge to set a bond of $25,000 surety and $2,500 cash.
Robinson has been issued 11 other driving-related citations since 2003 across Indiana, including one for disregarding a stop sign in Marion County in 2011 and a conviction in Boone County for reckless driving in 2007, according to the court document website MyCase. The most recent was in February for speeding and failing to provide vehicle registration in Marion County.