In Tuesday's "Protect Purdue Virtual Conversation" hosted by Provost Jay Akridge, more concerns around what to do if students and faculty don't comply with mask-wearing and other protective measures required by the University were addressed.
"Very, very low" number of positive tests
Dr. Esteban Ramirez, chief medical officer for the Protect Purdue Health Center, answered questions regarding how the University will test all students.
He said that Purdue is currently looking into how it will offer testing, both with a "brick-and-mortar" approach, and a "tele-health" method, which may involve sending testing kits to students at home that they can mail in to acquire the negative test result allowing them to come back to campus.
These tests will have to be completed between Aug. 1 and Aug. 15, Ramirez said.
If a student tests positive, he said the University wants them to self-quarantine or isolate at home, and stay with their family to recover in a 14-day period that "will most likely be required."
Ramirez said all students who came to campus for Early and Summer Start were tested, saying there were a "very, very low" number who tested positive.
Jenna Rickus, associate vice provost for teaching and learning, introduced a new type of "case manager" who will be assigned to students who test positive. Rickus said positive-testing students will not only receive a health-case manager, but an academic-case manager, who will assist the student virtually to help them stay engaged in their courses and answer their questions while they are in quarantine.
Rickus said along with this, the University is encouraging everyone to take advantage of BoilerCast options, and the University is recommending faculty to not tie points to in-person attendance, to better enable students to access content online.
"It's very essential that we create a culture on campus that does not penalize individuals for being sick," said Eric Barker, dean of the College of Pharmacy.
Barker also addressed the issues that may come from the mask mandate, but said that neither students nor professors should take off their masks within the classroom, regardless of how far apart they are spaced.
Reporting noncompliance
Akridge announced a "compliance document" that will come out later this week, which details the protocol for reporting someone who does not have a mask on or refuses to wear one.
He said the document describes a method called "Ask, offer, leave and report," where if someone see a person without a mask, they first ask them to put one on. If the individual does not have a mask the reporter should offer them one or point them to where they can find a mask; if the individual still refuses, the reporter should leave the situation to get away from the potential risk, and then finally should report the incident, Akridge said.
Akridge said there will be more information in the document on how and where to report such noncompliance.
Rickus also addressed this, saying that compliance is mandatory for everyone, and that one of the things addressed in the formal training required for all students this fall will be that "vulnerability is invisible." This means that students and faculty should consider the people around them first before they consider not wearing a mask.
She touched on how to handle a student in the classroom who won't wear a mask, first citing the "ask, offer, leave and report" protocol, but noting that if all else fails there are disciplinary actions that may be taken.
"So if the student still will not leave and won't wear a mask, you can absolutely dismiss the class, allowing yourself and others to exit the situation, and report that for students, reporting this as a conduct violation, to the Office of Student Rights and Responsibilities," Rickus said.
Akridge said the penalties for refusing to wear a mask could include suspension or termination.
"If we have these situations, these if someone absolutely refuses to wear a mask: for a student, that could mean suspension from the University; for a staff member, that might mean termination; and then there'd be a set of penalties if it happened to be a faculty member, again, who refused," Akridge said.
Rickus also announced that all students and faculty will be receiving a face shield, and that those here for Early and Summer Start have already received their shields.
She noted that the shields are not to replace the face masks, but to work in conjunction with them for extra precaution.
"If students and instructors are to work within close proximity of each other for extended periods of time, face shields should be worn in addition to masks," Rickus said.
Rickus also said that for professors who may be concerned with now having to teach online courses that are also meeting in-person, if they need more help or are not comfortable, other options exist. Rickus said professors could hire a graduate or undergraduate teaching assistant, if it fits their resource needs, but should first check with their department head.
Questions for HR, class accommodations
The conversation also addressed some HR concerns, which included how the University planned to de-densify the faculty and staff who were working on campus.
Bill Bell, vice president for human resources, announced that Purdue has identified 26% of staff who will work remotely for the entire fall semester, as well as "31% (who) will work remotely on a rotational or intermittent basis."
"We want to have a conversation with anybody that is uncomfortable being here to discuss what options might exist," Bell said. "There might be some things we can do from a workplace modification or schedule adjustment standpoint to make them feel more comfortable."
Bell also addressed concerns regarding faculty members who request additional accommodations for their health, and he said that there will not be any repercussions for asking for more workplace modifications.
"Requesting workplace modifications or accommodations will have no effect on anyone's employment status or insurance eligibility or rates that they pay for insurance at all," Bell said, "and our goal from the beginning has been to protect those that are most vulnerable, and I can ensure everybody that no adverse employment action be taken against anyone for participating in the self identification process."